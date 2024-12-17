Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    LIQUOR CONTROL BOARD

    Submit Fine Wine & Good Spirits Customer Feedback

    Fill out our customer satisfaction form or submit your feedback via email.
    Customer satisfaction form
    Submit feedback via email

    Thank you for your feedback

    At Fine Wine & Good Spirits, we want to do everything we can to make sure you have the best possible shopping experience. Was there something you really enjoyed? Something you didn't like? Do you have any thoughts or suggestions about our product selection, customer service or store environment? We appreciate your feedback!

    Contact us
    311 Northwest Office Building
    Harrisburg, PA 17124-0001
    (800) 332-7522

    Hearing- & Speech-Impaired:
    Dial 711 or TTY/TDD (717) 772-3725
    ra-lbconsumer@pa.gov

     

     

        
     

        
     