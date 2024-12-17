Request an Alcohol Awareness for Student Leaders Training Session

Skip to main content

    Program Overview

    Interested in our Alcohol Awareness for Student Leaders Training Program? Learn how to guide your peers to make informed, smarter decisions about alcohol. This program also teaches student leaders how to reduce underage and dangerous drinking. Designed for college and university students, the two-hour training session addresses issues including:     

    • Adolescent brain development and its role in decision-making and impulse control.
    • Criminal, academic, social, health and safety consequences of underage and high-risk drinking.
    • The alcohol content of different drinks and how many drinks it takes, on average, to reach different blood alcohol content levels.
    • Signs and symptoms of alcohol poisoning.
    • Pennsylvania’s medical amnesty law and the legal protections it offers anyone under 21 who was drinking but contacts authorities to seek medical attention for someone in danger of suffering alcohol poisoning

     

    To learn more or to book a training session, contact:

    Bureau of Alcohol Education
    109 Northwest Office Building 
    Harrisburg, PA 17124-0001  
    (800) 453-7522
    ra-lbeducation@pa.gov

     