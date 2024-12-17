Report Fraud or Abuse in FW&GS Stores or PLCB Offices

If you are a Fine Wine & Good Spirits (FW&GS) customer, PLCB employee or licensee, it's important to report any instances of fraud or misconduct that you see or suspect. This includes theft, kickbacks, unauthorized requests for money or products, abuse of authority and retaliation. Every report will be reviewed and addressed as necessary.

To report misconduct, please complete our online form. If you need assistance, want to report waste, fraud or abuse or need to add more information to a previously submitted report, call (855) 693-2062.

Once you submit a report, you will receive a unique ID via phone or online. Although investigation details are confidential, you can check the status of your case by calling and providing your ID. The time it takes to resolve a case can vary.