Register to Order Free Alcohol Education Materials from the PLCB

Each year, the PLCB's Bureau of Alcohol Education distributes hundreds of thousands of educational materials including pamphlets, coloring books, handouts, bookmarks and licensee signs. These materials are available as free, downloadable PDFs, and some are available as free printed materials.

To access and order free materials, you’ll first need to register in PLCB+. The process to register is quick, easy and free of charge. You will not need an access code.

The information you supply will not be used for solicitation or sold to third parties. Once you are registered, you will be able to order materials.