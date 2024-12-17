Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    LIQUOR CONTROL BOARD

    Register to Order Free Alcohol Education Materials from the PLCB

    The PLCB provides free alcohol education materials. Register to access and order the materials you need. 

    Register at PLCB+

    Overview

    Each year, the PLCB's Bureau of Alcohol Education distributes hundreds of thousands of educational materials including pamphlets, coloring books, handouts, bookmarks and licensee signs. These materials are available as free, downloadable PDFs, and some are available as free printed materials.

    To access and order free materials, you’ll first need to register in PLCB+. The process to register is quick, easy and free of charge. You will not need an access code.

    The information you supply will not be used for solicitation or sold to third parties. Once you are registered, you will be able to order materials.

    Contact us

    For more information or questions, please contact us:

    Bureau of Alcohol Education
    109 Northwest Office Building 
    Harrisburg, PA 17124-0001
    (800) 453-7522
    ra-lbeducation@pa.gov