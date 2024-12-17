Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    LIQUOR CONTROL BOARD

    Register to attend the PLCB's Alcohol Education Conference

    Look for our 2025 conference date coming soon!

    Alcohol Education Conference

    The PLCB offers a free conference showcasing renowned experts in alcohol education who share their experience and knowledge with professionals, counselors, law enforcement officers, businesses, activists and educators interested in reducing underage drinking and promoting responsible drinking among those of age.

    The conference theme changes each year, so workshops and presentations always feature the latest information, statistics, trends and prevention methods. If you would like to suggest a conference topic or present a workshop during the next conference, please contact the PLCB Bureau of Alcohol Education. 

    A grant from the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association funded previous conferences.

    Save the date

    Look for information on our 2025 conference coming soon!

     