Register to attend the PLCB's Alcohol Education Conference

The PLCB offers a free conference showcasing renowned experts in alcohol education who share their experience and knowledge with professionals, counselors, law enforcement officers, businesses, activists and educators interested in reducing underage drinking and promoting responsible drinking among those of age.

The conference theme changes each year, so workshops and presentations always feature the latest information, statistics, trends and prevention methods. If you would like to suggest a conference topic or present a workshop during the next conference, please contact the PLCB Bureau of Alcohol Education.

A grant from the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association funded previous conferences.