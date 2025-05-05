Registration is now open for this year's event! Registration deadline Sept. 26.

The 2025 PLCB Bureau of Alcohol Education Conference will take place Oct. 28, 2025 at the Holiday Inn Harrisburg-Hershey, Grantville, PA

This year's free event will showcase renowned experts in alcohol education who will share their experience and knowledge with professionals, counselors, law enforcement officers, businesses, activists and educators interested in reducing underage drinking and promoting responsible drinking among those of age.

The conference theme changes each year, so workshops and presentations always feature the latest information, statistics, trends and prevention methods. If you would like to suggest a conference topic or present a workshop at a future conference, please contact the PLCB Bureau of Alcohol Education.

A grant from the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association funded previous conferences.