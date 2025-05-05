Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    LIQUOR CONTROL BOARD

    Register to attend the PLCB's Alcohol Education Conference

    REGISTER NOW for this year's event happening Oct.  28, 2025, at the Holiday Inn Harrisburg-Hershey, Grantville, PA. 
     

    Registration deadline: Sept. 26

     

    Alcohol Education Conference

    Registration is now open for this year's event! Registration deadline Sept. 26.

    The 2025 PLCB Bureau of Alcohol Education Conference will take place Oct. 28, 2025 at the Holiday Inn Harrisburg-Hershey, Grantville, PA 

    This year's free event will showcase renowned experts in alcohol education who will share their experience and knowledge with professionals, counselors, law enforcement officers, businesses, activists and educators interested in reducing underage drinking and promoting responsible drinking among those of age.

    The conference theme changes each year, so workshops and presentations always feature the latest information, statistics, trends and prevention methods. If you would like to suggest a conference topic or present a workshop at a future conference, please contact the PLCB Bureau of Alcohol Education. 

    A grant from the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association funded previous conferences.

    Save the date

    PLCB Bureau of Alcohol Education Conference
    Oct. 28, 2025
    Holiday Inn Harrisburg-Hershey
    Grantville, PA


     