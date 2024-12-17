File a Protest or Petition

Overview
The PLCB issues, renews and validates retail and wholesale alcohol licenses. Licenses are received in one of four ways, as follows.
For a new license, which may be limited by a statutory quota, an applicant must apply to the PLCB Bureau of Licensing.
For a person-to-person transfer, an applicant must apply to have an existing license owned by another transferred to it for use at the same location (the licensed premises). This is valid only in cases of a change of ownership.
For a place-to-place transfer, an applicant must apply to have an existing license that it holds transferred to a different location without any changes in ownership.
For a double transfer (person to person and place to place), an applicant must apply to have an existing license transferred to it for use at a different location – that is, both ownership and the licensed premises changes.