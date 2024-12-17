Apply for RAMP Certification

New Employee Orientation – Licensees applying for RAMP certification for the first time must have all alcohol service personnel* complete a Licensee New Employee Orientation Form​. The orientation checklist, provided by the PLCB, addresses the liquor laws regarding service to minors, service to visibly intoxicated patrons, acceptable forms of identification, carding practices and house policies.​

It is the licensee’s responsibility to ensure that either the owner, manager or a designated employee conducts the orientation.



New employees must receive orientation within 30 days of being hired by the licensee as part of the alcohol service staff.



​Once completed, orientation checklists should be kept by the licensee throughout the person's employment and for two years after separation from employment.

​​* Alcohol service personnel is defined as any employe of a licensee such as a bartender, waiter or, in the case of a distributor or importing distributor, a salesperson whose primary responsibility includes the resale, furnishing or serving of liquor or malt or brewed beverages. It shall also mean any employee, such as a doorperson, whose primary responsibility is to ascertain the age of individuals who are attempting to enter the licensed premises.