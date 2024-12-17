Apply for RAMP Certification

RAMP Program Prerequisites
RAMP is a voluntary certification program in Pennsylvania that helps licensees understand and implement responsible alcohol management practices. The program is overseen by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).
1. Owner/Manager Training
Owner/Manager Training focuses on those most responsible for determining daily operations and policies of the licensed establishment – the owner and manager. Training topics will include creation of house policies and procedures for staff and the public, as well as aspects of the Server/Seller training.
- At least one owner or the PLCB-approved manager must complete the owner/manager training to qualify for RAMP certification.
- The first time an individual enrolls in owner/manager training, he or she shall enroll and attend the owner/manager training in a classroom setting. Subsequent training may be completed three ways: 1) classroom (in-person, instructor led), 2) virtual (instructor led) or 3) online (no instructor).
- Follow these instructions to register for a RAMP Owner/Manager training.
- If you are unsure who the current PLCB-approved manager is, contact the Bureau of Licensing.
2. Server/Seller Training
Server/Seller Training benefits anyone who serves or sells alcoholic beverages and/or checks IDs, including owners and managers of licensed establishments. The training covers how to detect fake IDs, identify signs of intoxication and responsibly manage patrons.
- At least 50% of the licensee's alcohol service staff must be trained before certification can be granted. This percentage must be maintained at all times.
- Upon completion of the course, employees must complete a course examination and receive a score of 80% or better to receive credit for completing the course.
- Server/seller training is available online through approved providers, in scheduled classroom sessions once a participant registers for PLCB+ or by scheduling with approved instructors.
- Costs for server/seller training are established by training providers and may vary.
3. New Employee Orientation
New Employee Orientation – Licensees applying for RAMP certification for the first time must have all alcohol service personnel* complete a Licensee New Employee Orientation Form. The orientation checklist, provided by the PLCB, addresses the liquor laws regarding service to minors, service to visibly intoxicated patrons, acceptable forms of identification, carding practices and house policies.
- It is the licensee’s responsibility to ensure that either the owner, manager or a designated employee conducts the orientation.
- New employees must receive orientation within 30 days of being hired by the licensee as part of the alcohol service staff.
- Once completed, orientation checklists should be kept by the licensee throughout the person's employment and for two years after separation from employment.
* Alcohol service personnel is defined as any employe of a licensee such as a bartender, waiter or, in the case of a distributor or importing distributor, a salesperson whose primary responsibility includes the resale, furnishing or serving of liquor or malt or brewed beverages. It shall also mean any employee, such as a doorperson, whose primary responsibility is to ascertain the age of individuals who are attempting to enter the licensed premises.
4. Signage
Signage must be posted at the licensed establishment regarding responsible alcohol service.
- At least two signs must be posted minimally addressing acceptable forms of ID and the licensee’s duty to refuse alcohol service to minors and visibly intoxicated persons.
- Appropriate signage may be ordered through PLCB+ once an account is created, or a licensee may use other signage equivalent in size and content to PLCB-provided signs.
- Signage must be prominently displayed so that it can be easily observed by patrons.
- Licensees shall be responsible for posting and maintaining the signage at all times.
Apply for RAMP Certification
Apply for RAMP Certification – After a licensee has completed the prerequisites of RAMP certification, the licensee must file an application for RAMP certification in PLCB+ by following these instructions. There is no fee for applying for certification or recertification.
- If the PLCB finds that the licensee has satisfied the prerequisites, the PLCB will approve the application for certification of the licensee.
- RAMP certification is valid for 2 years. The licensee must continually satisfy the certification requirements during that period or certification may be rescinded.
A licensed establishment is not RAMP-certified until all requirements are met and certification is granted by the PLCB.
Benefits of RAMP certification to licensees
- Knowledgeable, well-trained alcohol service staff and management
- Recognition as a responsible licensee in your community
- Less likelihood of dram shop liability
- Possible liquor liability insurance discount
- Possible reduction in fines and penalties issued by an Administrative Law Judge for serving a minor or visibly intoxicated patron (as long as the licensee was RAMP-certified at the time of the violation and had no citations for either of those two violations in the previous four years).
Contact us
For help, please email or call RAMP at (866) 275-8237.