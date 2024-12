Each licensee must first register for a PLCB+ account. If you are a current licensee without an access code, you may email ra-lblicensingmod@pa.gov to obtain one. Returning licensees may simply log in to apply for and manage beverage alcohol licenses and permits.



Alcohol Education functions, including RAMP training and certification, as well as the ordering of educational materials and signage for licensees, are also part of PLCB+.