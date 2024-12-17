Apply for an Alcohol Education Grant

Grants for Reducing Underage and Dangerous Drinking
Since its inception in 1999, the PLCB's alcohol education program has awarded more than $21.1 million in grants. The grants fund programs that discourage and reduce underage and dangerous drinking. Grants are awarded to:
- Schools
- Community organizations
- Municipalities
- Law enforcement organizations
- Non-profit organizations
- Institutions of higher education
- For-profit institutions
Grant-funded initiatives also include:
- Increased police patrols
- Social norms campaigns
- "Parents Who Host, Lose the Most" campaigns
- College alcohol assessment surveys
- Online alcohol education programs
- Peer training