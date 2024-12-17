Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Liquor Control Board

    Apply for an Alcohol Education Grant

    Email us to apply for an alcohol education grant, sign up for emails about information and updates or to be added to the grant distribution list.

    Email us

    ​​​​​Grants for Reducing Underage and Dangerous Drinking

    Since its inception in 1999, the PLCB's alcohol education program has awarded more than $21.1 million in grants. The grants fund programs that discourage and reduce underage and dangerous drinking. Grants are awarded to:

    • Schools
    • Community organizations
    • Municipalities
    • Law enforcement organizations
    • Non-profit organizations
    • Institutions of higher education
    • For-profit institutions

    Grant-funded initiatives also include:

    • Increased police patrols
    • Social norms campaigns
    • "Parents Who Host, Lose the Most" campaigns
    • College alcohol assessment surveys
    • Online alcohol education programs
    • Peer training

     

    2024-26 grant recipients