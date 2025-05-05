Apply for an Alcohol Education Grant

The PLCB is now accepting applications for grants to fund programs that discourage and reduce underage and dangerous drinking and promote a message of responsible alcohol consumption by those of legal drinking age.

Eligible grant applicants include Pennsylvania school districts and institutions of higher education (including technical, trade, and post-secondary establishments), community organizations, municipal police departments, municipal officials/representatives, and nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

The deadline to apply for grants is 5 p.m. Friday, March 20.

The grant cycle is for two years, from July 2026 through June 2028. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis with a maximum award of $25,000 per year and cumulative award of no more than $50,000 per two-year grant cycle, per eligible applicant. Applications will be evaluated by the PLCB’s Bureau of Alcohol Education, with awards made subject to availability of funds.

The PLCB has awarded $25 million in alcohol education grants since inception of the grants program in 1999. Examples of funded initiatives include increased underage police patrols and enhanced law enforcement initiatives, MADD’s Power of Parents campaigns, college alcohol assessment surveys, and peer education and training programs.

Grant applications are limited to one per organization, school, municipality, or institution of higher education.