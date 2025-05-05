Report Possible Criminal or Terrorist Activity

How to submit a report

Things that seem out of place may be related to terrorism or crime. There are three ways you can report this information.

Be careful, and don’t risk your safety or the safety of others while gathering information.

What to send

Use the five Ws when submitting a report:

What is happening? Who is doing it? Where is it taking place? When did you observe it? Why does this activity seem suspicious?

Remember, just because someone’s speech, actions, beliefs, appearance, or way of life is different than yours, that doesn’t make them suspicious.

What is suspicious?

People acting differently from what might be expected at a location or an event could be cause for further investigation. Here are just a few examples:

People in areas normally off-limits to the public

Someone asking questions about sensitive areas of a property, such as utility or security rooms

Someone asking unusual questions about an upcoming public event

Someone attempting to bring unusual packages into a public or industrial area

Someone that seems like they are trying to conceal their identity

When in doubt, report it. Let law enforcement professionals determine if the activity should be investigated.

Where your information goes

All reports go to the Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC). Valid concerns are forwarded to local, state, or federal law enforcement for further investigation.