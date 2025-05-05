Apply for Criminal Justice Internships

Overview
The Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC) and OHS offer full-time internships. These internships are unpaid and take place in Harrisburg, Pa., in the spring, summer, and fall.
Eligibility
You must have completed 60 college credits and be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program in:
- Criminal justice
- Criminology
- Homeland security
- Intelligence analysis
We encourage those with experience in geographic information systems (GIS) to apply.
You must have no adult criminal conviction graded a misdemeanor 2 or higher.
How to apply
When the application period is open, internships will be posted to the Commonwealth’s internships and apprenticeships page.
To apply, you’ll need to provide a:
- Resume
- Transcripts
- Cover letter that includes career plans and why you’re interested in the internship
We are currently not accepting applications.
Program highlights
You’ll learn about the work done at PaCIC and OHS and help with different tasks.
Part of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), PaCIC helps law enforcement better share information. Analysts assist agencies with investigations and provide intelligence products.
At PaCIC, you will:
- Understand the mission and organizational structure of PSP, BCI, and PaCIC
- Learn how intelligence can assist law enforcement operations
- Assist intelligence analysts with support duties including mapping, creating timelines, and creating association charts
- Learn how investigators collect information and how analysts use it to help them
OHS works with agencies of all levels of government, regional task forces, educational institutions, professional and community-based organizations, and the private sector. We aim to strengthen our ability to protect residents from threats to their safety, health and security.
At OHS, you will:
- Help prepare homeland security and emergency preparedness training events and exercises
- Assist with cybersecurity tasks
- Research safety programs and emergency plans
- Provide support for the Homeland Security Grant Program and state administrative agency reporting requirements
- Assist with critical infrastructure protection activities
Contact us
If you have questions about internships, send us an email at ra-spinternships@pa.gov.