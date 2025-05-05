Apply for Criminal Justice Internships

Overview

The Pennsylvania Criminal Intelligence Center (PaCIC) and OHS offer full-time internships. These internships are unpaid and take place in Harrisburg, Pa., in the spring, summer, and fall.

Eligibility

You must have completed 60 college credits and be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program in:

Criminal justice

Criminology

Homeland security

Intelligence analysis

We encourage those with experience in geographic information systems (GIS) to apply.

You must have no adult criminal conviction graded a misdemeanor 2 or higher.

How to apply

When the application period is open, internships will be posted to the Commonwealth’s internships and apprenticeships page.

To apply, you’ll need to provide a:

Resume

Transcripts

Cover letter that includes career plans and why you’re interested in the internship

We are currently not accepting applications.

Program highlights

You’ll learn about the work done at PaCIC and OHS and help with different tasks.

Part of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), PaCIC helps law enforcement better share information. Analysts assist agencies with investigations and provide intelligence products.

At PaCIC, you will:

Understand the mission and organizational structure of PSP, BCI, and PaCIC

Learn how intelligence can assist law enforcement operations

Assist intelligence analysts with support duties including mapping, creating timelines, and creating association charts

Learn how investigators collect information and how analysts use it to help them

OHS works with agencies of all levels of government, regional task forces, educational institutions, professional and community-based organizations, and the private sector. We aim to strengthen our ability to protect residents from threats to their safety, health and security.

At OHS, you will:

Help prepare homeland security and emergency preparedness training events and exercises

Assist with cybersecurity tasks

Research safety programs and emergency plans

Provide support for the Homeland Security Grant Program and state administrative agency reporting requirements

Assist with critical infrastructure protection activities

If you have questions about internships, send us an email at ra-spinternships@pa.gov.