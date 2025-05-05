Request a Stillborn Birth Certificate

A stillborn birth certificate is noncertified and does not serve as official legal documentation. If you need legal documentation for a stillborn birth, please apply for a fetal death certificate.
Who Can Apply for a Stillborn Birth Certificate?
You must meet the following requirements to receive a stillborn birth certificate:
- Be the parent of the fetus.
- Complete an Application for Stillborn Birth Certificate.
- Provide valid identification.
- Sign your application.
The initial stillborn birth certificate issued against the record is free. A fee of $20 is required for each subsequent stillborn birth certificate ordered against the record.
How to Apply for a Stillborn Birth Certificate
You may order a stillborn birth certificate in person (8 am to 4 pm weekdays, excluding state holidays) at one of our six Vital Records offices. However, all orders are transferred to our New Castle office for processing. Bring along a completed Application for Stillborn Birth Certificate or complete an application upon your arrival. Payment must be made by check or money order payable to "Vital Records". Cash and credit cards are not accepted.
You may complete an Application for Stillborn Birth Certificate and mail it to the address listed below. Payment must be made by check or money order payable to "Vital Records". Cash and credit cards are not accepted. All certificates are mailed using First Class Mail®. Applications should be mailed to the following address:
Division of Vital Records
Special Services Unit
PO Box 1528
New Castle PA, 16103