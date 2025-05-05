If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Request a Stillborn Birth Certificate

    A stillborn birth certificate is a commemorative document that includes details from a fetal death record. 

    A stillborn birth certificate is noncertified and does not serve as official legal documentation.  If you need legal documentation for a stillborn birth, please apply for a fetal death certificate.  

    Who Can Apply for a Stillborn Birth Certificate?

    You must meet the following requirements to receive a stillborn birth certificate:

    The initial stillborn birth certificate issued against the record is free. A fee of $20 is required for each subsequent stillborn birth certificate ordered against the record.

    How to Apply for a Stillborn Birth Certificate

    You may order a stillborn birth certificate in person (8 am to 4 pm weekdays, excluding state holidays) at one of our six Vital Records offices.  However, all orders are transferred to our New Castle office for processing.  Bring along a completed Application for Stillborn Birth Certificate or complete an application upon your arrival.  Payment must be made by check or money order payable to "Vital Records".  Cash and credit cards are not accepted.

    You may complete an Application for Stillborn Birth Certificate and mail it to the address listed below.  Payment must be made by check or money order payable to "Vital Records".  Cash and credit cards are not accepted. All certificates are mailed using First Class Mail®.  Applications should be mailed to the following address:  

    Division of Vital Records
    Special Services Unit
    PO Box 1528
    New Castle PA, 16103

    Contact us

    Contact us

    Email us

    Complete our form to email us a question or concern.

    Contact Us Regarding Birth & Death Certificates

    Call us

    We are available for your call on Mon-Fri from 7:15 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Call now