Request a Fetal Death Certificate

You must meet the following requirements to receive a fetal death certificate:



Be 18 years of age or older

An eligible applicant: Parent Brother, sister, half-brother, half-sister Grandparent or great-grandparent Power of Attorney Attorney or legal representative (must have additional documents) Extended family members who indicate a direct relationship to the decedent (may need additional documents)

Complete an Application for Fetal Death Certificate.

Provide valid identification.

Sign your application.

The cost for each fetal death certificate is $20 regardless of the quantity that you order. Payment must be made by check or money order payable to "Vital Records". Cash and credit cards are not accepted. To qualify for the fee waiver for members of the U.S. Armed Forces, you or your spouse (includes widow/widower if not remarried) must be in active service or was honorably discharged from service. The fee is only waived if you are the parent of the fetus.