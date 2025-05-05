Request a Fetal Death Certificate

Overview
A fetal death certificate is an official legal document that includes information from a fetal death record. Fetal deaths before 16 weeks are not recorded. If you are interested in a stillborn birth certificate instead of a fetal death certificate, visit Ordering a Stillborn Birth Certificate.
Who Can Apply for a Fetal Death Certificate?
You must meet the following requirements to receive a fetal death certificate:
- Be 18 years of age or older
- An eligible applicant:
- Parent
- Brother, sister, half-brother, half-sister
- Grandparent or great-grandparent
- Power of Attorney
- Attorney or legal representative (must have additional documents)
- Extended family members who indicate a direct relationship to the decedent (may need additional documents)
- Complete an Application for Fetal Death Certificate.
- Provide valid identification.
- Sign your application.
The cost for each fetal death certificate is $20 regardless of the quantity that you order. Payment must be made by check or money order payable to "Vital Records". Cash and credit cards are not accepted. To qualify for the fee waiver for members of the U.S. Armed Forces, you or your spouse (includes widow/widower if not remarried) must be in active service or was honorably discharged from service. The fee is only waived if you are the parent of the fetus.
How to Apply for a Stillborn Birth Certificate
You may order a stillborn birth certificate in person (8 am to 4 pm weekdays, excluding state holidays) at one of our six Vital Records offices. However, all orders are transferred to our New Castle office for processing. Bring along a completed Application for Fetal Death Certificate or complete an application upon your arrival. Payment must be made by check or money order payable to "Vital Records". Cash and credit cards are not accepted.
You may complete an Application for Fetal Death Certificate and mail it to the address listed below. All certificates are mailed using First Class Mail®. Payment must be made by check or money order payable to "Vital Records". Cash and credit cards are not accepted. Applications should be mailed to the following address:
Division of Vital Records
Death Certificate Processing Unit
PO Box 1528
New Castle PA, 16103