Register for Naloxone training

There are a few free online options for learning how to use naloxone. Each option offers a brief training video with demonstrations



TRAIN PA – you will need to register for a TRAIN PA account. After watching the video, you will be provided with a certificate of completion.

NextDistro – you will need to view a training video, answer a short quiz, and provide enrollment information. After completing, you will get naloxone in the mail for free.

DDAP’s Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response - In addition to explaining how to administer naloxone, this training also provides evidence-informed instructions on overdose prevention, rescue breathing, compassionate overdose response, and strategies for reducing stigma.