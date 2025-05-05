Edit a Death Certificate

A death record is a vital document that records a death. The Vital Records Office produces a death certificate based on that record. If that record is incorrect, the death certificate will also have incorrect information. Changing a death record will allow you to requested and updated death certificate.

The person who originally gave the information on the death certificate can use this form. Or, someone who has a court order can use it to change the record. After the changes are made, you'll be informed of the changes and have the opportunity to request an updated death certificate.