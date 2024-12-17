Overview
The Pennsylvania Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (PA-BCCEDP) is a free breast and cervical cancer early detection program available for those who are eligible.
Services provided include:
- Mammograms and MRI to look for breast cancer
- Pap and HPV tests to look for cervical cancer
- Follow-up tests if results are not normal
Eligibility
To be eligible for BCCEDP, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Be a Pennsylvania resident
- Be a women, transgender, or non-binary
- Meet age requirements (ages 40-64 for breast cancer testing; (ages 21-64 for cervical cancer testing)
- Be below the income limit
- Be uninsured or underinsured
View the specific eligibilty requirements on the BCCEDP page.
Applying for BCCEDP
If you meet the eligibility requirements, the next step is to call the BCCEDP hotline that covers the county where you live.
Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties
AccessMatters: 1-800-848-3367
All other Pennsylvania Counties
Adagio Health 1-800-215-7494