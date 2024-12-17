Eligibility

To be eligible for BCCEDP, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be a Pennsylvania resident

Be a women, transgender, or non-binary

Meet age requirements (ages 40-64 for breast cancer testing; (ages 21-64 for cervical cancer testing)

Be below the income limit

Be uninsured or underinsured

View the specific eligibilty requirements on the BCCEDP page.