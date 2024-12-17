If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    Apply for the Pennsylvania Breast & Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (PA-BCCEDP)

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (PA-BCCEDP) is a free breast and cervical cancer early detection program available for those who are eligible. 

    Services provided include:

    • Mammograms and MRI to look for breast cancer
    • Pap and HPV tests to look for cervical cancer
    • Follow-up tests if results are not normal

    Eligibility

    To be eligible for BCCEDP, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

    • Be a Pennsylvania resident
    • Be a women, transgender, or non-binary  
    • Meet age requirements (ages 40-64 for breast cancer testing; (ages 21-64 for cervical cancer testing)
    • Be below the income limit
    • Be uninsured or underinsured

    View the specific eligibilty requirements on the BCCEDP page. 

    Applying for BCCEDP

    If you meet the eligibility requirements, the next step is to call the BCCEDP hotline that covers the county where you live.

    Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties
    AccessMatters: 1-800-848-3367 

    All other Pennsylvania Counties
    Adagio Health 1-800-215-7494

