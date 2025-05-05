General Selection Criteria

Projects must provide one or more of the following aquatic resource benefits:

Improved aquatic habitats (lakes, streams, wetlands) for fisheries and aquatic life,

Improved water quality, recreational fishing and boating opportunities, or

Studies related to these topics.

Grants can be used for stand-alone projects or to supplement other funding for larger projects that are designed to improve aquatic habitat, water quality, or recreational use.

Examples of acceptable project activities include: