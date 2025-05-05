Application Deadline: Applications must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. ET Friday, December 19, 2025.
Background and Instructions
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is seeking applications from conservation partners for projects to be conducted in the Tulpehocken Creek and Quittapahilla Creek Watersheds. Through an agreement between the PFBC and Helix Ironwood, LLC, funds provided by Helix Ironwood, LLC are to be applied to projects that will improve aquatic habitat, water quality, improve or expand recreational use of the fishery, or studies related to these issues in these watersheds. This application form is to be used to apply to the PFBC for a grant in support of projects funded by this grant program.
Eligible Applicants
Parties eligible to submit a grant application for consideration include non-profit organizations with Internal Revenue Service Code Section 501 (c) 3 status (e.g., sportsmen’s groups, watershed associations, conservancies, etc.) or government agencies at the local, state, or federal level. Incomplete applications or applications from individual landowners without any of the aforementioned organization/agency affiliations will not be considered.
General Selection Criteria
Projects must provide one or more of the following aquatic resource benefits:
- Improved aquatic habitats (lakes, streams, wetlands) for fisheries and aquatic life,
- Improved water quality, recreational fishing and boating opportunities, or
- Studies related to these topics.
Grants can be used for stand-alone projects or to supplement other funding for larger projects that are designed to improve aquatic habitat, water quality, or recreational use.
Examples of acceptable project activities include:
- Instream fishery habitat restoration or enhancement;
- Instream barrier removal to restore aquatic organism passage;
- Riparian buffer plantings;
- Wetland restoration/protection;
- Fish stocking;
- Maintenance or creation of facilities to encourage, improve or expand recreational angler and/or boater access; and
- Studies related to these issues.
Evaluations for applications of the Tulpehocken and Quittapahilla Watershed Enhancement Grant:
|
CHARACTERISTIC
|
GENERAL DESCRIPTION
|Project Location
|The project is located in one, or both, of the designated watersheds (i.e., Tulpehocken, Quittapahilla).
|Completeness
|The application includes: a map, project description, goals, list of partners, implementation details tied to the budget, etc. as requested in the application.
|Clarity
|The proposal clearly describes the work to be conducted and is well-organized.
|Budget
|
The funds requested are reasonable and necessary for the tasks described.
Notes:
|Feasibility for Successful Project Completion
|Based on the application and budget, there is a strong likelihood of successfully completing the work within the stated timeframe. The applicant (and/or sub-contractor) has experience conducting this type of project or similar work.
|Applicant Qualifications
and Experience
|The applicant’s qualifications and experience, including completing similar projects, illustrate their ability to perform and fully complete the project on time and as budgeted.
|Environmental Benefits / Recreational Improvement
|The priority is for projects that will achieve measurable environmental benefits for fisheries (e.g., instream habitat enhancements including barrier removal to restore aquatic organism passage, riparian buffer enhancements including plantings or removal of invasive plant species, and wetland restoration/protection). Other activities, such as improving recreational fishing and boating opportunities or studies related to these topics will be given equal consideration.
Application Deadline: Applications must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. ET Friday, December 19, 2025.
Application Submittal Instructions
- Grant applications must be submitted in their entirety.
- All grant applications must be signed and dated.
- Applications may be submitted by hard copy or e-mail.
- Important: The PFBC is not responsible for undelivered applications. It is the applicant’s responsibility to ensure the materials are received by the PFBC prior to the application deadline.
- E-mail Submissions: If applications are submitted by e-mail, send to: jschmid@pa.gov
- Hard-copy Submissions: Applicants may submit the grant application, budget file, and additional attachments, in hard-copy (one copy) and digitally on an electronic data stick (i.e., jump drive) in Microsoft WORD .docx (Grant Application) or Microsoft Excel .xlsx (Budget). Supporting documents may be in MS-Word, MS-Excel or Adobe pdf.
Send to:
PA Fish and Boat Commission
c/o Jeff Schmid
Bureau of Fisheries, Division of Habitat Management
595 East Rolling Ridge Drive
Bellefonte, PA 16803
IMPORTANT: All deliveries are processed through a Commonwealth central receiving facility and delivery to PFBC may be delayed an estimated 3-5 days. Example: Overnight delivery scheduled for a Thursday, may not arrive until the following Monday or Tuesday. It is the applicant’s responsibility to ensure materials arrive by the due date/time.
Contact and Questions
Questions or discussion to plan and develop project ideas into a grant proposal are welcome!
Contact:
Jeffrey S. Schmid, Fisheries Biologist
Phone: 814-762-1523
Email: jschmid@pa.gov