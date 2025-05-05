Ice Rescue and Emergency Response

​(16 hours) (FEMA Course 15-32937)



Classroom and practical hands-on training prepares rescue personnel to evaluate and respond to ice related emergencies. Students learn how to identify ice conditions, use ice rescue equipment and practice shore, boat, and direct contact ice rescue techniques. Course meets NFPA 1670 technician level guidelines.

Instructor Course: January 24-25, 2026 in Bellefonte, PA

Register Here (PDF -- Word)