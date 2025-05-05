Pennsylvania Water Rescue Program
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) initiated the Pennsylvania Water Rescue Program in 1983 to provide water and ice rescue training for fire and rescue department personnel. Since that time, over 75,000 students have been trained in the most current techniques. It is now the largest non-profit, public water and ice rescue training program known to exist in the United States.
Instructor Course Dates
Ice Rescue and Emergency Response - January 24-25, 2026 (Bellefonte, PA)
Water Rescue and Emergency Response - June 2-4, 2026 (Butler, PA)
Emergency Boat Operation and Rescue - September 9-10, 2026 (Harrisburg, PA)
Advanced Line Systems Rescue - November 5-6, 2026 (Conshohocken, PA)
Water Rescue Curriculum
Water Rescue for the First Responder (Awareness Level)
(2 - 2.5 hours) (FEMA Course 15-32934)
NFPA 1670 Awareness Level online course
Classroom course covers: scene assessment, activation of the Emergency Response System, evaluation of potential and existing water hazards, scene management, rescue vs. recovery, and personal safety measures. Course meets NFPA 1670 awareness level guidelines.
Ice Rescue and Emergency Response
(16 hours) (FEMA Course 15-32937)
Classroom and practical hands-on training prepares rescue personnel to evaluate and respond to ice related emergencies. Students learn how to identify ice conditions, use ice rescue equipment and practice shore, boat, and direct contact ice rescue techniques. Course meets NFPA 1670 technician level guidelines.
Instructor Course: January 24-25, 2026 in Bellefonte, PA
Register Here (PDF -- Word)
Water Rescue and Emergency Response
(FEMA Course 15-32935)
Classroom and practical hands-on training covers planning, medical considerations, rescue equipment, self-rescue and shore-based rescue techniques. Course meets or exceeds NFPA 1670 operator level guidelines.
Instructor Course: June 2-4, 2026 in Butler, PA
Register Here (PDF -- Word)
Emergency Boat Operation and Rescue
(16 hours) (FEMA Course 15-32936)
Classroom and practical hands-on training in boat selection, recommended equipment, boat-handling, moving-water tactics, and boat-rescue techniques. Course meets NFPA 1670 technician level guidelines.
Instructor Course: September 9-10, 2026 in Harrisburg, PA
Register Here (PDF -- Word)
Advanced Line Systems Rescue
(16 hours) (FEMA Course 15-32938)
Classroom and practical hands-on training in line-systems rescues such as Moveable Control Point, Z-drag, Zip Line, and dynamic ferry. Tethered rescue techniques using Type V PFDs are also addressed. Course meets NFPA 1670 technician level guidelines.
Instructor Course: November 5-6, 2026 in Conshohocken, PA
(Registration coming soon)
Additional Water Rescue Courses
Ice Safety - Basic Survival and Rescue
(2-3 hours)
Ice rescue is dangerous! This program provides ice safety awareness information. Topics covered include: ice formation and types of ice, personal protective equipment, and medical conditions associated with water and cold weather, how to activate the emergency response system, and how to survive a fall through the ice.
Instructor Guidelines
For questions about Pennsylvania Water Rescue, please email us at RA-FBWATERRESCUE@pa.gov.