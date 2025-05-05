Apply to Become a Charter Boat Operator or Fishing Guide

Become a Charter Boat Operator and/or Fishing Guide
Charter boat operators and fishing guides are required to obtain a permit when conducting business on the waters of the Commonwealth including the boundary waters.
The annual fee for the permit is:
- $101.97 for residents
- $401.97 for non-residents
Pricing includes issuing agent fee of $1.00 and $0.97 transaction fee.
Search for a Charter Boat and Fishing Guide near you
Regulations
Charter Boat Operators and Fishing Guides must comply with all Federal, State and local laws and regulations and are responsible for ensuring that their employees, passengers and customers comply with all fishing and boating laws and regulations. Program regulations are available on the PA Bulletin.
Requirements
- Display their Charter Boat/Fishing Guide permit on a hat or an outer garment in plain view
- Possess a vaild fishing license and permitting appropriate for the waters they are fishing (and ensure the same for all workers and customers)
- Possess and maintain General Liability Insurance
- Possess and maintain CPR and First Aid certifications.
- BLS does not include first aid training. A separate first aid course would be required,
- If using a boat, Charter Boat Operators/Fishing Guides must also possess a Boating Safety Education Certificate issues by the Commission or another state in accordance with NASBLA or a U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC)
- Permittees must provide proof of all requirements upon request of a Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO)
If you have any questions regarding the need for an MMC, please use the PA-USCG OCMI Zones map to identify the USCG Sector Office responsible for the waters on which you will operate and contact them directly.
|USCG Sector
|Phone
|MSU Pittsburgh
|(206) 815-6624, then press 1
|MSUPittsburghWWM@uscg.mil
|Eastern Great Lakes
|(888) 230-4703
|SectorEasternGreatLakes-PrevQuestions@uscg.mil
|Delaware Bay
|(206) 815-6688
|DelawareBayWWM@uscg.mil
Boundary Waters
PA residents operating as a Charter Boat/Fishing Guide in boundary waters must hold a Resident Charter Boat/Fishing Guide Permit. Non-residents must hold the Non-Resident Charter Boat/Fishing Guide Permit.
Become a Licensing Agent
Charter Boat/Fishing Guide operators may be able to sell the following licenses and permits to their customers:
- 1-Day Fishing Licenses
- 3-Day Tourist Fishing Licenses
- 7-Day Tourist Fishing Licenses
- Trout Permit
- Lake Erie Permit for fishing Lake Erie and tributaries
The Commission may suspend or revoke a Charter Boat/Fishing Guide permit for noncompliance with the terms and conditions of the applicable regulations or when the Charter Boat Operator or Fishing Guide is convicted or acknowledges guilt of a violation of the laws or regulations.