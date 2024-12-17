Apply for New Unpowered Boat Registration

Registration vs Launch Permit

Unpowered boats include canoes, kayaks, rowboats, stand-up paddleboards (SUPS) and sail-only sailboats. While registration is not required for unpowered boats, they must be registered or display a launch permit to use a PFBC or DCNR State Park or State forest access.

Unpowered boat registrations offers benefits over launch permits.

Every state recognizes valid PA boat registrations.

Registration renewal reminders make it easy to ensure your boat is up to date.

Registration helps in recovering a lost or stolen boat.

Information stored in the PFBC's boat registration database is useful for contacting the boat owner and potentially eliminating unnecessary searches associated with unoccupied "loose" vessels.

Valid boat registrations help to leverage federal funding for Pennsylvania boating programs. (Federal funds allocated to states' boating programs are calculated, in part, based on the number of state-registered boats.)