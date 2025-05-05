Apply for New Unpowered Boat Registration

Completing an Unpowered Boat Registration Application

Complete the Application for Pennsylvania Boat Registration and or Boat Title form (REV-336) and in:

Section C: Enter Code #4 for Engine Drive, Fuel Type and Prop Type.

Section D: Leave blank.

Section H, Line 4: Private party sales of used unpowered boats are exempt from sales tax, unless the boat is titled.

Gather the required documentation.



If the unpowered boat was never registered or titled in PA, acceptable proof of ownership includes: (ONE of the below)



Title or registration from another state.

Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin (MCO).



Also required:

Bill of sale or invoice with names and addresses of the seller and purchaser and the legal owner if different from seller.

The location, date of sale, description of the boat, and hull identification number (HIN) for boats built after 1972, or other serial number for boats built in 1972 or before.

Affidavit of Purchase/Ownership (PFBC-734) to support claim of boat ownership.

Boats with a retail value of less than $2,000 being registered voluntarily, may substitute the original receipt from the dealer or other retailer for the MCO.

If the boat was previously registered and/or titled, acceptable proof of ownership includes (ONE of the below):

If the boat was titled, a properly signed title is required.

If the boat was registered, only ONE of the below is required: Boat registration card, signed by last registered owner. Bill of sale, signed by the last registered owner. Note: May be substituted for the seller's information in Section F and the seller's signature in Section J of the application.



Additional documentation may be required in certain circumstances. For more information, visit FishandBoat.com, contact a PFBC Region Office, visit an authorized issuing agent, or call 866-BoatReg (866-262-8734)