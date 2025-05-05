Apply for New Unpowered Boat Registration

Learn more about the benefits of registering your unpowered boat vs. buying a launch permit.
Completing an Unpowered Boat Registration Application
Complete the Application for Pennsylvania Boat Registration and or Boat Title form (REV-336) and in:
- Section C: Enter Code #4 for Engine Drive, Fuel Type and Prop Type.
- Section D: Leave blank.
- Section H, Line 4: Private party sales of used unpowered boats are exempt from sales tax, unless the boat is titled.
Gather the required documentation.
If the unpowered boat was never registered or titled in PA, acceptable proof of ownership includes: (ONE of the below)
- Title or registration from another state.
- Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin (MCO).
Also required:
- Bill of sale or invoice with names and addresses of the seller and purchaser and the legal owner if different from seller.
- The location, date of sale, description of the boat, and hull identification number (HIN) for boats built after 1972, or other serial number for boats built in 1972 or before.
- Affidavit of Purchase/Ownership (PFBC-734) to support claim of boat ownership.
- Boats with a retail value of less than $2,000 being registered voluntarily, may substitute the original receipt from the dealer or other retailer for the MCO.
If the boat was previously registered and/or titled, acceptable proof of ownership includes (ONE of the below):
- If the boat was titled, a properly signed title is required.
- If the boat was registered, only ONE of the below is required:
- Boat registration card, signed by last registered owner.
- Bill of sale, signed by the last registered owner.
- Note: May be substituted for the seller's information in Section F and the seller's signature in Section J of the application.
Additional documentation may be required in certain circumstances. For more information, visit FishandBoat.com, contact a PFBC Region Office, visit an authorized issuing agent, or call 866-BoatReg (866-262-8734)
Submitting the Application
Get a Temporary Registration
Take the completed application, required documentation, and payment to a Commission region office or authorized issuing agents. You will be issued a 60-day temporary registration allowing use of the boat while the permanent registration is being processed. A boat registration card and set of validation decals will be mailed to you.
Mail an Application Form
Mail the completed application, requred documentation, and payment to the PFBC Headquarters. Once processed, the Commission will mail a boat registration card and set of validation decals to you.
Please Note: Allow 60 days for processing. It is unlawful to use the boat until you receive the permanent boat registration.
Certificates of title will be mailed to the primary owner or lienholder, when applicable.
Bought a new Boat?
Did you know you can transfer the registration from your old boat to your new one?
It's easy.
For each boat gather:
- PA Registration Number (current one)
- Title Number
- Hull Identification Number (HIN)
- Make, Model, Year, and length of boat
Then Apply Here
Benefits of Registering Your Unpowered Boat
- Every state recognizes valid PA boat registrations.
- Registration renewal reminders make it easy to ensure your boat is up to date.
- Registration helps in recovering a lost or stolen boat.
- Information stored in the PFBC's boat registration database is useful for contacting the boat owner and potentially eliminating unnecessary searches associated with unoccupied "loose" vessels.
- Valid boat registrations help to leverage federal funding for Pennsylvania boating programs. (Federal funds allocated to states' boating programs are calculated, in part, based on the number of state-registered boats.
- Overnight mooring of unpowered boats is permitted only for boats that display a current registration. Unpowered boats may be moored from March 1 through November 30 at designated areas. Launch permits do not allow mooring privileges.
Learn More About Launch Permits
If you choose not to register your boat, a launch permit is necessary to use Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Pennsylvania State Park and State Forest accesses.
Placement of Unpowered Boat Registration Stickers
Note: Inflatable boats may carry their numbers and validation decal lashed to each side of the bow.