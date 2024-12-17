Apply for an Educational or Special Exemption Fishing License

Collecting Aquatic Organisms
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is charged under Commonwealth law with the protection and management of aquatic organisms and the places they live. Regulations ensure natural resources are protected and people are safe. Regulations vary but include setting seasons, establishing minimum sizes and limits, regulating equipment use, and establishing licenses and permits.
Pennsylvania law defines "fishing" as the act of angling, or to catch, take, kill or remove or the attempt to catch, take, kill or remove from any waters or other areas within or bordering the Commonwealth any fish by any means or method for any purpose at all. Under the law, fishes include aquatic macroinvertebrates. For regulatory purposes, there are three major groups:
- Fish (gamefish, panfish, etc.),
- Bait-fish (minnows, darters, sculpins, madtoms, etc.), and
- Fish-bait (aquatic insects and other macroinvertebrates).
Therefore, you are fishing if you collect organisms included in these categories.
Educators, water quality monitors, scientists, and those collecting aquatic organisms for any reason 16 years of age or older must have a valid fishing license. In addition, these activities must follow current Fish and Boat Commission regulations found in the PA Fishing Summary Book.
Educational or Special Exemption Fishing License
Pennsylvania law provides for an exemption to fishing license requirements for participants ages 16 and older taking part in qualifying angler education, aquatic field study or a therapeutic program. High school and undergraduate college students are exempt from the license requirement IF their teacher/educator applies for and is issued a Fishing License Educational Exemption Permit. The teacher leading the field study group must complete and submit a permit registration form to the PFBC. There is no charge. The leader(s) of the field study group must possess a valid PA fishing license and carry the Fishing License Educational Exemption Permit. In addition, if sampling in stocked trout streams from the opening day of trout season to the first Saturday of May, the leader must also possess a valid Trout Permit. Stocked trout streams are closed to sampling from March 1 to the opening day of trout season.
Instructors and all participants must abide by seasons, sizes, creel limits and other related regulations. Consult the current Pennsylvania Summary of Fishing Regulations and Laws.
Eligible Programs
Angler education programs which include hands-on fishing experiences are eligible if the program includes instruction in fishing and related skills and the time spent on that instruction makes up at least 30% of the total program length.
Aquatic field study in which aquatic organism collection occurs may also be eligible. This includes stream or lake studies, water quality testing or other related activities.
Therapeutic recreation programs where the goal is to promote psychological and physical health, recovery, and overall well-being may be eligible. Program and audience examples include physical therapy, rehabilitation, those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, veterans, substance use prevention/recovery, and detention prevention programs.
Other questions to consider before applying for this permit include:
- Are your students 16 and older?
- Do you use nets less than four feet square?
- Do you keep fewer than 50 combined species per student?
- Do you collect and possess only during the "open seasons" for those species?
If you answered "no" to any of the previous questions, then you need a Scientific Collector's Permit