Apply for a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Scientific Collector's Permit

Collecting Aquatic Organisms
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is charged under Commonwealth law with the protection and management of aquatic organisms and the places they live. Regulations ensure natural resources are protected and people are safe. Regulations vary but include setting seasons, establishing minimum sizes and limits, regulating equipment use, and establishing licenses and permits.
Pennsylvania law defines "fishing" as the act of angling, or to catch, take, kill or remove or the attempt to catch, take, kill or remove from any waters or other areas within or bordering the Commonwealth any fish by any means or method for any purpose at all. Under the law, fishes include aquatic macroinvertebrates. For regulatory purposes, there are three major groups:
- Fish (gamefish, panfish, etc.),
- Bait-fish (minnows, darters, sculpins, madtoms, etc.), and
- Fish-bait (aquatic insects and other macroinvertebrates).
Therefore, you are fishing if you collect organisms included in these categories.
Educators, water quality monitors, scientists, and those collecting aquatic organisms for any reason 16 years of age or older must have a valid fishing license. In addition, these activities must follow current Fish and Boat Commission regulations found in the PA Fishing Summary Book.
About Scientific Collector's Permit
In accordance with the provisions of 58 Pa. Code § 51.71. Scientific collectors' permits., this application is hereby made for a permit to collect and possess fish, amphibians, reptiles, and aquatic organisms for educational and scientific purposes only.
- List all teaching or research assistants, graduate students or others who will be engaged in scientific collecting under the auspices of this permit.
- Determine the number of projects you plan on conducting during the collection year and give unique information for each one. A minimum of one project is required.
If you have questions, please contact ra-fbscicollpermit@pa.gov, or call (814) 359-5237
If the methods of collection, normally permissible under statewide rules and regulations for fishing, and the Fishing Educational Exemption Permit are inadequate for technical and scientific studies, the Scientific Collector's Permit addresses qualified persons engaged in research, higher education, or scientific studies in which collecting specimens is necessary.
- These permits are valid only for the locations and equipment specifically authorized on the permit.
- Scientific collector's permit holders and their assistants must possess valid fishing licenses in addition to the collector's permit.
- The permit holder must give 24-hour notice of any collecting activities to the appropriate regional law enforcement manager.
- The permit holder (not an assistant) must be present on-site when any collecting takes place.
These permits may allow for collecting and possession during closed seasons and without regard to minimum sizes and daily limits. In addition, the Commission may permit you to use nets larger than four feet square and electrofishing gear.
Type I (Nonprofit and Education). We normally issue these permits to museums, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. They cover the permit holder and no more than five assistants. All assistants must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license. A Type I permit is normally limited to a specific area (that is, a county or specific water area).
Type II (Governmental). A Type II permit is a free permit issued to state and federal employees engaged in scientific collecting as a part of their required duties. This type of permit may be statewide or regional depending on the individual application. All applicants must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license.
Type III (Consulting). We issue a Type III permit to individuals engaged in private consulting for profit, that is, a commercial venture. A Type III permit is limited to coverage of the permit holder and five assistants. All applicants and assistants must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license. We issue this permit to individuals deemed by the PFBC to be qualified to engage in scientific collecting. We will not issue the permit in the name of a company or corporation. Collecting under a Type III permit is limited to a specific area, or sites, as described on the permit conditions.
For new or renewal permits a current PA Fishing License valid for the period of collection is required with this permit (see SCP Terms and Conditions, Permit Condition #1). If you do not possess a current PA fishing license one can be purchased online or at any authorized issuing agent.
Additional Forms
For reporting forms on aquatic invertebrates, fish, freshwater mussels and reptiles and amphibians, please email us at RA-FBSCICOLLPERMIT@pa.gov.