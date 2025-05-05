Apply for an Amphibian or Reptile Rehabilitation Permit

Amphibian and Reptile Rehabilitation
This permit is specifically for amphibian or reptile rehabilitators described in the application and may not be transferred to non-specified persons.
Assistants must submit their own application and information. Upon the expiration of the permit, the permit is null and void.
The permittee is required to comply with all appropriate standards of care for the animal regarding housing, sanitation, temperature, food, water and veterinary care and annual reporting. Release of native animals must meet requirements of PA Code 79.11. Amphibians and reptiles housed permanently and used for education are permitted under a Permanent Possession Permit (PA Code 79.4).
These permits are not Scientific Collector's Permits, which allow for the collection and possession of animals during closed seasons without regard to minimum sizes and daily limits.
Please note that successful applicants are required to submit an annual report and renew your permit every two years before the permit expiration. Failure to do so will result in non-compliance and you will not be permitted for the following year.
PA Fish & Boat Commission
Chief, Natural Diversity Section
595 East Rolling Ridge Drive
Bellefonte, PA 16823.
Permittee must file report regardless of whether permittee uses amphibians and reptiles during the permit year. Attach additional sheets if necessary.
Amphibian and Reptile Rehabilitation Permit Forms
- Amphibian and Reptile Rehabilitation Permit First Time Applicant Information
- Amphibian and Reptile Rehabilitation Permit
- Amphibian and Reptile Rehabilitation Annual Report
- Amphibian and Reptile Rehabilitation Assistant Information
- Qualified Rehabilitator List
- Miller, E.A., editor. 2012. Minimum Standards for Wildlife Rehabilitation, 4th edition National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association, St. Cloud, MN. 116 pages.
- Northeast Partners for Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Disinfection Protocol
First Time Applicant Information
In addition to completing and submitting the Application for Amphibian and Reptile Rehabilitation Permit document, first time applicants are required to submit and comply with the following conditions:
- Submit a letter from a sponsoring, permitted Amphibian and Reptile Rehabilitator or licensed Veterinarian located in Pennsylvania. Include the rehabilitator’s Pennsylvania permit number or Veterinarian’s license number. Every two years, either a permitted rehabber or veterinarian must sign the application form to renew your permit.
- Certification that possession of amphibians and reptiles in no way violates local ordinances, or rental / real estate agreements at the proposed facility. Include full name of proposed facility and the full address (including street, township/borough, and county).
- Detailed description of educational background and experience with amphibian and reptile care.
- Please provide a transcript of courses taken, if applicable.
- Detailed description and equipment used to rehabilitate amphibians and reptiles. Please provide photographs of the facility and equipment.
- A current list of assistants and relevant information should be available upon request at all times as part of the permit conditions. An assistant form listing the required information has been provided.
- Successful first time applicants must resubmit the application form as well as an annual report before expiration. Failure to do so will result in noncompliance with permit regulations and prevent you from receiving a permit that calendar year. Should you elect not to renew your two year permit by the expiration date, you will not be granted a permit for the following year.
- All applicants and their assistants temporarily holding and conducting rehabilitation on amphibians and reptiles need to be in possession of a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License. If you do not possess a current PA fishing license, you may purchase one online or from a fishing license issuing agent.
- The Rehabilitation Permit is not a Scientific Collector’s Permit and only allows for temporary holding and rehabilitation of herpetofauna.
- All state and federally listed threatened and endangered species must be reported to the Natural Diversity Section (814-359-5147) within 72 hours of admittance.
Possession and Ownership
The PFBC's regulations do not regulate possession of non-native species of reptiles and amphibians. The Summary Book details possession limits on native species. It is illegal to release into the wild any species that are not native to Pennsylvania. It is also illegal to release any native species of turtles taken from Pennsylvania unless:
- The turtle is released at the point of capture.
- The turtle is released within 30 days of capture.
- The turtle is released between May 1 and September 31.
- The turtle is in good health.
- The turtle was not in contact with other reptiles or amphibians while in captivity.
Do not release pets into the wild. It can be dangerous for the animal or disrupt the ecosystem. Learn more about how pets released into the wild can harm the environment on the Aquatic Invasive Species page.
Individuals who can no longer keep their pet should find it a new home, surrender it to an adoption center or discuss their options with a local veterinarian.