Apply for an Amphibian or Reptile Rehabilitation Permit

Amphibian and Reptile Rehabilitation

This permit is specifically for amphibian or reptile rehabilitators described in the application and may not be transferred to non-specified persons.

Assistants must submit their own application and information. Upon the expiration of the permit, the permit is null and void.

The permittee is required to comply with all appropriate standards of care for the animal regarding housing, sanitation, temperature, food, water and veterinary care and annual reporting. Release of native animals must meet requirements of PA Code 79.11. Amphibians and reptiles housed permanently and used for education are permitted under a Permanent Possession Permit (PA Code 79.4).

These permits are not Scientific Collector's Permits, which allow for the collection and possession of animals during closed seasons without regard to minimum sizes and daily limits.

Please note that successful applicants are required to submit an annual report and renew your permit every two years before the permit expiration. Failure to do so will result in non-compliance and you will not be permitted for the following year.

PA Fish & Boat Commission

Chief, Natural Diversity Section

595 East Rolling Ridge Drive

Bellefonte, PA 16823.

Permittee must file report regardless of whether permittee uses amphibians and reptiles during the permit year. Attach additional sheets if necessary.