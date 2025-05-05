Apply for a Permit for Amphibian and Reptile Educator Possession

Amphibian and Reptile Educator Possession
This permit is specifically for amphibian or reptile educators described in the application and may not be transferred to non-specified persons.
Assistants must submit their own application and information. Upon the expiration of the permit, the permit is null and void.
The permittee is required to comply with all appropriate standards of care for the animal regarding housing, sanitation, temperature, food, water and veterinary care and annual reporting. Release of native animals must meet requirements of PA Code 79.11. Amphibians and reptiles housed permanently and used for education are permitted under a Permanent Possession Permit (PA Code 79.4).
These permits are not Scientific Collector's Permits, which allow for the collection and possession of animals during closed seasons without regard to minimum sizes and daily limits.
Please note that successful applicants are required to submit an annual report and renew your permit every two years before the permit expiration. Failure to do so will result in non-compliance and you will not be permitted for the following year.
PA Fish & Boat Commission
Chief, Natural Diversity Section
595 East Rolling Ridge Drive
Bellefonte, PA 16823.
Permittee must file report regardless of whether permittee uses amphibians and reptiles during the permit year. Attach additional sheets if necessary.
Amphibian and Reptile Educator Possession Permit Forms
Possession and Ownership
The PFBC's regulations do not regulate possession of non-native species of reptiles and amphibians. The Summary Book details possession limits on native species. It is illegal to release into the wild any species that are not native to Pennsylvania. It is also illegal to release any native species of turtles taken from Pennsylvania unless:
- The turtle is released at the point of capture.
- The turtle is released within 30 days of capture.
- The turtle is released between May 1 and September 31.
- The turtle is in good health.
- The turtle was not in contact with other reptiles or amphibians while in captivity.
Do not release pets into the wild. It can be dangerous for the animal or disrupt the ecosystem. Learn more about how pets released into the wild can harm the environment on the Aquatic Invasive Species page.
Individuals who can no longer keep their pet should find it a new home, surrender it to an adoption center or discuss their options with a local veterinarian.