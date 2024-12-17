Skip to main content

    Register a Charity

    If you are raising money in Pennsylvania for a charity, learn about registering your organization with us. 

    Overview

    State law requires organizations raising charitable contributions from Pennsylvanians to register with the Department unless they meet specific exemption or exclusion criteria.

    The Department of State's Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations maintains registration and some financial information for more than 13,000 charities raising funds in Pennsylvania and for more than 450 professional solicitors and fundraising counsels.

     

    Eligibility

    State law requires all organizations requesting charitable donations from Pennsylvanians to register with our Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations (BCCO) unless they meet specific exemption or exclusion criteria.

    State law also requires professional solicitors and fundraising counsels to register with BCCO.

     

    Application Process

    Some charity-related forms can be completed and submitted through our online Charities System, but others must be submitted by mail.

    Forms to be completed online

    Currently, you can complete and submit three forms through our Charities System:

    We continue to work to offer the ability to complete and file all forms through our online system.

    Forms to be mailed

    For all other charity-related filings, you must download the forms and then mail them or bring them in person to our Harrisburg office.

    For professional solicitors:

    For professional fundraising counsel:

    Please read all instructions before completing any form.

    By following all instructions, you can ensure our staff is able to process your filings as expeditiously as possible.

    Filing Tutorials

    If you need help using our Charities System to find or complete a form, visit our tutorials page for written and video instructions.

    Once you've completed all your required forms, it's time to get them to us.

    File Online

    You can submit your completed Charity Registration Statement, Purely Public Charity Registration Statement, or Non-renewal Statement to us via our Charities System now.

    File by Mail

    You can submit all other charity-related registration forms to us here: Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations North Office Building 401 North Street Room 207 Harrisburg, PA 17120

    Frequently Asked Questions

    No. The Bureau does not accept filings via email. Please review the Application Process section to learn which forms can be filed online via our Charities System and which forms must be mailed.

    Yes. A reminder about upcoming renewal dates will be emailed to any valid address on file. If a valid email address is not on file, a renewal reminder will be mailed to the postal address on file.

    Contact Us

    Our Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations office is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

    Call Us

    717-783-1720 or 800-732-0999 (toll free) 

    Email Us

    If you have general questions about the registration process, please email us.

    Visit Us

    North Office Building 401 North Street Room 207 Harrisburg, PA 17120 

