Register a Charity

Overview
State law requires organizations raising charitable contributions from Pennsylvanians to register with the Department unless they meet specific exemption or exclusion criteria.
The Department of State's Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations maintains registration and some financial information for more than 13,000 charities raising funds in Pennsylvania and for more than 450 professional solicitors and fundraising counsels.
Eligibility
State law requires all organizations requesting charitable donations from Pennsylvanians to register with our Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations (BCCO) unless they meet specific exemption or exclusion criteria.
State law also requires professional solicitors and fundraising counsels to register with BCCO.
Application Process
Some charity-related forms can be completed and submitted through our online Charities System, but others must be submitted by mail.
Forms to be completed online
Currently, you can complete and submit three forms through our Charities System:
We continue to work to offer the ability to complete and file all forms through our online system.
Forms to be mailed
For all other charity-related filings, you must download the forms and then mail them or bring them in person to our Harrisburg office.
For professional solicitors:
- Professional Solicitor Registration Statement
- Professional Solicitor Contract and Solicitation Notice
- Professional Solicitor Solicitation Notice Addendum
- Professional Solicitor Bond Form
- Professional Solicitor Campaign/Event Financial Form
For professional fundraising counsel:
Please read all instructions before completing any form.
By following all instructions, you can ensure our staff is able to process your filings as expeditiously as possible.
Filing Tutorials
If you need help using our Charities System to find or complete a form, visit our tutorials page for written and video instructions.
Apply Now
Once you've completed all your required forms, it's time to get them to us.
Frequently Asked Questions
No. The Bureau does not accept filings via email. Please review the Application Process section to learn which forms can be filed online via our Charities System and which forms must be mailed.
Yes. A reminder about upcoming renewal dates will be emailed to any valid address on file. If a valid email address is not on file, a renewal reminder will be mailed to the postal address on file.
Contact Us
Our Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations office is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.