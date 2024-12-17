Register a Charity

Forms to be completed online

Currently, you can complete and submit three forms through our Charities System:

We continue to work to offer the ability to complete and file all forms through our online system.

Forms to be mailed

For all other charity-related filings, you must download the forms and then mail them or bring them in person to our Harrisburg office.

For professional solicitors:

For professional fundraising counsel:

Please read all instructions before completing any form.

By following all instructions, you can ensure our staff is able to process your filings as expeditiously as possible.