Submit a DMVA Right to Know Request

1. National Guard Records and Federal Records

The Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guard keeps both state and federal records. Many records, like those about soldiers and operations, are federal records, which are not covered by the Right to Know Law (RTKL). Some records may be both state and federal.

If you want federal records from the National Guard, you will be sent to the right federal officer at this address:

DCSIM/J6 ATTN: Freedom of Information Act Officer Building 11-66, Fort Indiantown Gap Annville, PA 17003-5002

You can learn more about federal records by looking at the Freedom of Information Act rules. The fees for federal records are set by military rules.

2. Medical Records

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) runs six state veterans’ homes and keeps medical records with private health information. These records are not available under the RTKL, but they may be shared in some cases under other rules.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health sets the fees for getting medical records, not the RTKL. These fees are changed every year.

3. Education Records

Before it closed, the DMVA ran the Scotland School for Veterans' Children and still keeps some of the school records. Things like academic transcripts and other student records are not available under the RTKL, but they may be shared under certain laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

The DMVA decides the fees for getting academic transcripts and school records.