Overview
Most passenger vehicles are eligible to renew their vehicle registration online. To renew your vehicle registration online, submit proof of insurance.
How to submit proof of vehicle insurance online
To login to the online proof of insurance form, you need the following information:
- First eight numbers of the title number
- The last four digits of the Vehicle Identification number (VIN).
- Check digits
- The last two letters in the title are the "Check digits"
- For personnel vehicles, enter the first two characters of the owner's last name
- For company vehicles, enter the first two characters of the company's name if they own the vehicle
This information can be found on your vehicle registration card.
Once you login, you will need your insurance information, which includes:
- NAIC code
- Insurance company name
- Policy number
- Effective date
- Expiration date
You will also need a PDF or image (JPG,JPEG, PNG, TIFF, or GIF) of your proof of insurance document.