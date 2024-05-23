Overview
Each county in Pennsylvania can charge a $5 fee each year for each vehicle registered in that county. PennDOT collects the fee when you first register your vehicle. They also collect it when you renew your registration.
The amount you pay depends on how many years you register your vehicle. So, if you register your vehicle for two years, you'll pay $10. If you register your vehicle for five years, you'll pay $25.
The money from these fees helps the county with transportation. It also helps with other things related to vehicles, like road repairs. This fee is added on top of your regular registration fee.
Remember, the county use fee is not collected when you transfer your registration.
How to pay county use fee online
You can pay your county local use fee through the online vehicle services login.
To login, you need:
- The first eight numbers of the title number
- License plate number with no spaces or dashes
To complete the transaction, you may also need:
- All insurance information
- Odometer reading
- Driver's license number
- A valid credit or debit card