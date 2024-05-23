Get a Learner's Permit
Your health care provider must complete the back of the Non-Commercial Learner's Permit Application (DL-180). The form must be completed no earlier than six months prior to your 16th birthday. All information must be completed.
Note: If the driver license examiner cannot determine whether the information on the Non-Commercial Learner's Permit Application or DL-180 (PDF) meets medical standards, your learner's permit may be delayed. You may be required to undergo additional medical examinations. If you have a condition that seriously impairs your ability to drive, you may be required to get a dual-control learner's permit and learn to drive with a certified instructor.
If you are under 18 years of age, your parent, guardian, person in loco parentis, or spouse who is 18 years of age or older must complete the Parent or Guardian Consent Form (DL-180TD).
If the parent, guardian, person in loco parentis, or spouse who is 18 years of age or older cannot accompany the applicant, the DL-180TD must be signed by the parent, guardian, person in loco parentis, or spouse who is 18 years of age or older in the presence of a notary.
Proper identification is required, and if last names are different, verification of relationship is needed. If you are over 18 years of age, you must present two proofs of residency, including any of the following:
- A current utility bills (water, gas, electric, cable, and so on),
- Your W-2 form,
- Your tax records,
- Your current weapons permit (for U.S. citizens only),
- Your lease agreements, or
- Your mortgage documents.
After studying the manual and following the steps just listed, bring the following items to the Driver License Center when you are ready to take your Knowledge Test:
- Your completed Non-Commercial Learner's Permit Application (DL-180). Do not mail this form. If under 18 years of age, also bring your completed Parent or Guardian Consent Form (DL-180TD).
- Proof of date of birth and identification. These documents must be originals (photocopies will not be accepted).
- Your Social Security card (which must be signed)
- Applicable fee. (Note: Please refer to back of form for acceptable form(s) of payment.)
Please Note: Forms of identification that may be used to prove your date of birth are listed on the back of the Non-Commercial Learner's Permit Application or DL-180 (PDF) along with the fees.
If you do not have your vision tested by your HCP or optometrist, your vision will be tested at the Driver License Center. If you wear glasses or contact lenses, please bring them with you.
You will then take the Knowledge Test on signs, laws, driving rules and safe practices described later in this manual. After passing the Knowledge Test, the examiner will give you a learner's permit, which is valid for one year.