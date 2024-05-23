Get a Driver's License

Steps for getting your driver's license
Get a physical exam from a doctor, and fill out the "Non-Commercial Learner’s Permit Application" (DL-180).
Go to a Driver License Center with:
- The completed DL-180 form.
- The completed DL-180TD form if you're under 18, signed by a parent, guardian, or spouse over 18.
- Proof of identity as listed on the DL-180 form. If your name changed, bring original documents like a marriage certificate or court order.
- NOTE: Birth certificates issued by the Puerto Rico Department of Health before July 1, 2010, were invalidated under a law passed by the government of Puerto Rico to combat fraud and protect the identity and credit of all persons born in Puerto Rico. As of October 31, 2010, Pennsylvania no longer accepts as proof of identification Puerto Rico-issued birth certificates issued before July 1, 2010. New, more secure birth certificates are available online or by mail. Visit the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration website for full instructions on applying for new certificates.
- Two proofs of residency if you're 18 or older, listed on the DL-180 form. Not needed if you're 16 or 17.
- Your Social Security card. If you don't have one, check your options.
- Payment. They accept debit/credit cards, checks, or money orders. No cash accepted except at the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center Customer Counter.
Go to a PennDOT Driver License Center to take your eye screening and Knowledge Test. If you pass, you'll get your Initial Learner's Permit. An initial Learner's Permit is for anyone 16 years of age or older, who has never had a license before, or if your out-of-state license has been expired for more than 6 months.
Be sure to bring your completed Non-Commercial Learner’s Permit Application, completed Parent and Guardian Consent form (if under the age of 18), required proof of identification and residency, and appropriate fee.
You need to finish 65 hours of driving practice, including:
- 10 hours at night
- 5 hours in bad weather
There's also a 6-month waiting period. If you're getting a motorcycle permit, you'll need to take the Basic Riding Clinic instead of the nighttime and bad weather driving practice. You can learn more about getting a motorcycle license from the Motorcycle Information Center.
You can schedule a road test online or by calling 717-412-5300. Some outside businesses can also handle the test for a fee.
Remember to bring:
- Your valid learner's permit
- Form DL-180C if you're under 18
- Proof of vehicle insurance
- Proof of vehicle registration
- The accompanying driver's valid license