Get a Driver's License

Go to a PennDOT Driver License Center to take your eye screening and Knowledge Test. If you pass, you'll get your Initial Learner's Permit. An initial Learner's Permit is for anyone 16 years of age or older, who has never had a license before, or if your out-of-state license has been expired for more than 6 months.

Be sure to bring your completed Non-Commercial Learner’s Permit Application, completed Parent and Guardian Consent form (if under the age of 18), required proof of identification and residency, and appropriate fee.