Establish a PA Fleet Registration Account

Pennsylvania's Fleet Registration program provides customers the convenience of establishing fleet accounts in order to consolidate the registration renewals of multiple vehicles. Instead of receiving individual registration renewal applications that must be completed for each vehicle, one renewal application is produced, listing all the vehicles on the fleet expiring in a given month.

The PA Fleet registration program is for fleets that will travel primarily within Pennsylvania.

If your vehicles will be traveling out of PA, consider the apportioned registration program instead.