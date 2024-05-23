Apply for a Pennsylvania Commercial Driver's License

To get a CDL license in Pennsylvania, you need to apply for a commercial learner's permit. This requires completing a Commercial Learner's application. You also have to self-certify the type of driving you plan to do using a Self-Certification Form.

To apply for a CDL renewal or a new license, you need to show up in person, unless you previously provided the required documents.

You need to provide these documents:

A birth certificate,

Passport, or

Naturalization papers

Non-U.S. birth certificates will not be accepted. You also need to provide any necessary documentation if the name on your citizenship or naturalization document(s) differs from your current name.

FMCSA rules require residency documents to be provided for new CDL applicants or CDL holders changing his/her address, such as:

Tax Records;

Lease Agreements,

Mortgage Documents,

W-2 Form,

Current Weapons Permit,

Current Utility Bills ( water, gas, electric, cable, etc. ),

), Your Renewal Notice;

Current License

When you apply for your CDL permit, you'll need to pay an increased annual license fee and a photo fee. There are also permit fees for any requested privileges. There are fees for each class, endorsement, and restriction removal.



If you're a new driver, you need an non-commercial driver's license before obtaining a commercial learner's permit.