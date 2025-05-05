Skip to main content

    Transfer a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) from Another State

    All new residents with out-of-state CDL's must obtain a PA CDL within 30 days of establishing Pennsylvania residency. To apply, you must appear in person at one of our Drivers License Centers.

    Locate your local Drivers License Center

    Overview

    If you are a new resident of Pennsylvania and want a CDL, you must surrender all valid out-of-state CDLs. The Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Act only allows one valid license.

    Returning Pennsylvania residents must meet the same ID and residency rules as new residents.

      Surrender all valid out-of-state CDLs

      If you are a new resident of Pennsylvania and want a CDL, you must surrender all valid out-of-state CDLs. The Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Act only allows one valid license at any time. Additionally, Pennsylvania can prohibit issuance of driver license products to an out-of-state address.

      Fill out the necessary paperwork

      Fill out an Application for Pennsylvania Commercial Driver's License by Out-of-State CDL Driver (DL-180RCD) and a Self-Certification Form (DL-11CD).

      Go to a Driver License Center

      Go to a Driver License Center with the following:

      If your name has changed due to marriage, divorce, or court order, bring your original documents to a Driver License Center. These documents should show the change.