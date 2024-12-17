Request a Sales, Use, and Hotel Occupancy License Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

The Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services issues clearances on behalf of L&I to employers in compliance with Unemployment Compensation tax requirements. An applicant is in compliance if:

A complete PA Online Business Tax Registration was received;

All UC quarterly wage/tax reports are filed and all liabilities are paid, or

All outstanding money delinquencies are subject to an approved payment plan.

Applicants may request this clearance online through the certifications page of the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS).