    Request a Pennsylvania Gaming License Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

    Commonwealth agencies require that applicants comply with state tax laws in order to obtain Pennsylvania Gaming License Clearances.

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) requires that all applicants for a gaming license be compliant with state tax laws. Gaming licenses will be renewed yearly. Completion of an Application for Tax Clearance Review is a condition of the application for a gaming license and authorizes the Department of Labor & Industry and the Department of Revenue to review the tax records of the person(s) and or entity(s) as part of the licensing evaluation by the PGCB. Under the gaming regulations, an applicant, licensee or any associate of the applicant or licensee may be investigated as appropriate.​​

    An applicant is in compliance if:

    • A complete PA Online Business Tax Registration was received.
    • All UC quarterly wage/tax reports are filed and all liabilities are paid, or
    • All outstanding money delinquencies are subject to an approved payment plan.

