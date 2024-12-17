Request a Pennsylvania Gaming License Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) requires that all applicants for a gaming license be compliant with state tax laws. Gaming licenses will be renewed yearly. Completion of an Application for Tax Clearance Review is a condition of the application for a gaming license and authorizes the Department of Labor & Industry and the Department of Revenue to review the tax records of the person(s) and or entity(s) as part of the licensing evaluation by the PGCB. Under the gaming regulations, an applicant, licensee or any associate of the applicant or licensee may be investigated as appropriate.​​

An applicant is in compliance if: