Register an Apprenticeship Program

By the numbers

Apprenticeships are innovative job training programs that allow employers to be directly involved in job training and instruction.

880 Program Sponsors 1,648 Registered Apprenticeship programs 110 Registered Pre-Apprenticeship programs 17,007 Active Apprentices

Register your program in four easy steps.

Detailed instructions for each step of the application process and resources for employers can be found on PA CareerLink®'s employer page or on the employer and sponsor guide.

Step #1: Develop your apprenticeship program.

Step #2: Complete your registration paperwork.

Step #3: If approved, register your program with the Department of Labor & Industry

Step #4: Launch and maintain your program.