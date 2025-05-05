Register an Apprenticeship Program

About Registered Apprenticeship
Employers can register and post opportunities online through PA CareerLink®.
Apprenticeship programs are designed by employers, workforce development organizations and labor unions to train workers for in-demand jobs. The programs are highly specialized and help meet the unique needs of a specific job.
Registered apprenticeship program outcomes:
- Filling vacancies that couldn't be filled due to skills gaps
- Attracting a broader range of candidates
- Diversifying your workforce
- Increasing productivity
- Ensuring knowledge and experience of older workers is transferred to the next generation of workers
Only registered apprenticeship programs are eligible for support services and grant funding through the Department of Labor & Industry, as well as certain federal funding programs, like the GI Bill.
Register your program
By the numbers
Apprenticeships are innovative job training programs that allow employers to be directly involved in job training and instruction.
|
880
Program Sponsors
|
1,648 Registered Apprenticeship programs
|
110 Registered Pre-Apprenticeship programs
|
17,007 Active Apprentices
Register your program in four easy steps.
Detailed instructions for each step of the application process and resources for employers can be found on PA CareerLink®'s employer page or on the employer and sponsor guide.
Step #1: Develop your apprenticeship program.
Step #2: Complete your registration paperwork.
Step #3: If approved, register your program with the Department of Labor & Industry
Step #4: Launch and maintain your program.