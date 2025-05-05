Find a Service Opportunity through PennSERVE

About PennSERVE
PennSERVE supports AmeriCorps programs that serve Pennsylvania communities and helps Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds to build in-demand job skills.
Each year PennSERVE allocates millions of dollars in federal funding to support AmeriCorps programs — connecting Pennsylvanians with local organizations and community-service projects. Our plan is simple:
- Boost the number of meaningful AmeriCorps programs in PA
- Strengthen our volunteer system
- Improve the experience of AmeriCorps members.
In addition to gaining job skills, PennSERVE members can earn money for education.
PennSERVE prioritizes projects that focus on education, health, economic opportunity, and assistive technology in partnership with organizations that prioritize access to opportunity and projects that positively impact under-resourced communities.
Our Impact
In the 2024–2025 program year, PennSERVE supported 23 AmeriCorps programs and 856 AmeriCorps members who:
- Served 57,382 students and youth
- Delivered job training to 2,473 Pennsylvanians
- Supported 436 veterans and military families
- Restored or improved 266 acres of public land
- Mobilized 2,000+ volunteers, contributing 34,000+ hours of service
Contact an AmeriCorps program to learn more about current projects that interest you.
Contact the PennSERVE Team
Acting Executive Director → Amelia "Amy" Anderson
ameanderso@pa.gov; (717) 783-3589
Acting Assistant Director → Christopher Pratt
cpratt@pa.gov; (717) 772-9475
Grants Officer → Priyambada "Priya" Mishra
pmishra@pa.gov; (717) 772-5431
Fiscal Compliance Officers → Komal Shah
koshah@pa.gov; (717) 783-5430
Program Officers → Christopher Pratt, Julia Pitts and Tina Cornelius
julpitts@pa.gov; (223) 231-9653
ticorneliu@pa.gov; (717) 772-5035
Administrative Officer → Amber Morris
ammorris@pa.gov; (223) 231-9643