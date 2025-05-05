Find a Service Opportunity through PennSERVE

PennSERVE supports AmeriCorps programs that serve Pennsylvania communities and helps Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds to build in-demand job skills.

Each year PennSERVE allocates millions of dollars in federal funding to support AmeriCorps programs — connecting Pennsylvanians with local organizations and community-service projects. Our plan is simple:

Boost the number of meaningful AmeriCorps programs in PA

Strengthen our volunteer system

Improve the experience of AmeriCorps members.

In addition to gaining job skills, PennSERVE members can earn money for education.