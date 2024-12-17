Occupational and Industrial Safety: Lead Training and Certification

Please read and follow the directions for each category listed below.

All but the contractor certification application forms require the applicant to include her/his latest training information and the certificate for this training. For applicants who took training in Pennsylvania, the application must be submitted and certification obtained within six months of completion of training (interim date listed on the training certificate). For applicants who took training in another state, the initial training certificate and all subsequent refresher certificates must be submitted with the application to show there has been no lapse of training. Applications that lack this information or the course certificate(s) will not be processed.

Applicants must provide information pertaining to any enforcement actions taken against him/her.

All applicants must pay the specified certification fees, unless they are employees of and perform abatement work exclusively for the following entities: a federal, state, local government or not-for-profit agency. Fees are based on the anniversary date of the training certificate.

Applicants for the Building Inspector, Risk Assessor or Supervisor certification should note carefully the information found in Section E, regarding the special exam which they must pass in Pennsylvania before certification can be obtained.

Certification is issued through the training certificate’s anniversary date. For example: If you apply for your PA Lead Worker certification on May 1, 2009, with your training certificate, which was issued on January 1, 2009 and valid through January 1, 2012, then your Pennsylvania certification will be issued as valid through January 1, 2010. In January of 2010, you would apply again with the same training certificate and would be issued a certification valid through January 1, 2011. You would do this again in January 2011 for certification through January 1, 2012. Prior to January 1, 2012 you would need to take a refresher course and use that training certificate for the number of years it is valid.

For Contractor Certification: Initial and Renewal

Complete the Lead Contractor Certification Application (LIBI-613L).



Provide payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania . (Same fee applies to initial or a renewal certification.) Click here for the fee schedule.



PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121





Note: This application must contain the certification number and name of an individual in this company that has been certified in the category "Supervisor" by the Department of Labor & Industry. The contracting firm will not be certified if an employee in the company has not been so certified.

For Worker Certification:

Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).



(LIBI-607L). Provide a copy of the Worker certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s).



Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.



Provide the required payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania . Click here for the fee schedule.



PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121





For Project Designer Certification:

Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).



(LIBI-607L). Provide a copy of the Project Designer certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s) as well as a copy of your Supervisor certificate(s).



Complete the Verification of Degree for Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-614L) form.





Complete the Verification of Experience for Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-615L) form. (See EPA 40 CFR Part 745.226 for further clarification.) Your work experience must reflect “from – to” dates as shown in the table below and all experience must be listed on the form itself (no attached resumes since this is a notarized form):



Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.



Provide the required payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania . Click here for the fee schedule.



PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121



For Inspector Certification

Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).



(LIBI-607L). Provide a copy of the Inspector certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s).



Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.



Provide the required payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for the fee schedule.



Mail these items to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121





For Risk Assessor Certification:

Complete the Application For Lead Occupation Certification (LIBI-607L).



(LIBI-607L). Provide a copy of the Inspector and Risk Assessor certificate(s) for your EPA or PA approved training course(s).



Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607L.



Provide the required payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania . Click here for the fee schedule.



. Click here for the fee schedule. Mail these items to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121





For Supervisor Certification: