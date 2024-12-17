Scope of Pennsylvania's Boiler & Unfired Presser Vessel Law
Pennsylvania’s Boiler and Unfired Pressure Vessel Law and its regulations require that the Department of Labor & Industry to:
- Approve the installation or moving of all boilers and unfired pressure vessels.
- Periodically inspect these units.
- Issue credentials for all persons inspecting these units.
Enforcement is conducted by personnel in the Department’s Boiler Division (or by commissioned insurance inspectors).
THE FOLLOWING ARE EXEMPT FROM BOILER DIVISION INSPECTION:
- Boiler installations in a single-family residence (as long as a business is not located in the home) or in apartment buildings with four (4) or fewer dwelling units.
- Boiler installations in agricultural buildings used for farming operations (this does not include farm buildings where sales occur or where agricultural processing may occur).
- Boilers or unfired pressure vessels owned and operated by the federal government.
- Storage water heaters and instantaneous water heaters when none of the following limitations are exceeded:
- A heat input of 200,000 BTU per hr.
- A water temperature of 210° F.
- A nominal water-containing capacity of 120 gallons.
- Unfired pressure vessels used for the transportation of compressed gases, if constructed and operated in compliance with the specifications and regulations of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
- Air tanks located on vehicles operating under other Commonwealth agencies’ rules and regulations, and used for carrying passengers or freight.
- Air tanks installed on the right-of-way of railroads and used directly in the operation of switches and signals under federal or Commonwealth jurisdiction.
- Unfired pressure vessels having an internal or external operating pressure not exceeding 15 psi, with no limitation on size, if equipped with approved safety devices.
- Unfired pressure vessels that do not exceed the following volume and pressure limits ( this does not apply to liquefied petroleum gas containers):
- 5 cubic feet in volume and 250 psi design pressure.
- 3 cubic feet in volume and 350 psi design pressure
- 1 to 1 1/2 cubic feet in volume and 600 psi design pressure.
- Unfired pressure vessels having an inside diameter not exceeding 6”, with no limitation on length or pressure of vessel.
- Unfired pressure vessels with a nominal water-containing capacity of up to 120 gallons, containing water under pressure, including those containing air that is trapped in the system, the compression of which serves only as a cushion.
- Filters and softeners with a nominal water-containing capacity of 120 gallons or less and pressures not exceeding 100 psi at ambient temperature.
- Air conditioner heat exchangers (chillers) with a design pressure not exceeding 300 psi and a water temperature not exceeding 210° F.
Note: Work exempted from the Pennsylvania boiler law may be subject to the requirements of the Uniform Construction Code (UCC) --- check with the building code official having jurisdiction.
Requirements for Boiler Installations (if not made of cast iron)
- Potable water heaters which exceed 120 gallons capacity, or 200,000 btu heat input require inspection but do not require the application forms or fees mentioned below. If the potable water heater is constructed to ASME code and will satisfy the code clearance requirements (minimum of 18” in front, at rear and on both sides, and 30” in front of manhole cover if applicable, the unit may be installed without receiving permission from the Boiler Division. To notify your local inspector and arrange an inspection of your potable water heater email the boiler division at wross@pa.gov or call the Boiler Division (717-214-4319).
- If the boiler will satisfy the code clearance requirements (minimum of 30” in front, at rear and on both sides, and 72” overhead), do the following:
Submit a fully completed copy of the INTENT TO INSTALL BOILER (LIBI-302) form for each unit to be installed.
Be sure to note the following:
If the unit is a boiler that will be moved, you must also submit a copy of the PERMIT TO MOVE BOILER OR UNFIRED PRESSURE VESSEL (LIBI-301) form with the intent to install form.
If the unit is new and was manufactured to the ASME code, you must include a copy of the Manufacturer’s Data Report with your submission.
- Submit payment via check or money order made payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for fee schedule.
Note: If sending in intent forms for two boilers, the total payment fee is double the fee listed in the fee schedule. If seeking approval of three boilers in the same boiler room, the total payment will be triple the fee listed in the schedule.
Mail these items to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Boiler Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
When approved, the Boiler Division will send the applicant a copy of the INTENT TO INSTALL BOILER form with permission to install the unit noted on the copy. The form will also indicate the state inspector name and phone number to call for the final inspection. (A commissioned insurance inspector may also perform the required inspection.)
Once the installation has been inspected and approved, the boiler may be placed in operation. The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation, upon receipt of the inspector’s inspection report and after mailing an invoice for payment of the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee. A copy of this certificate must be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.
- If the boiler will not satisfy the code clearance requirements (minimum of 30” in front, at rear and on both sides, and 72” overhead), do the following:
- Submit three sets of plans for the installation drawn on paper that is not less than 18” x 24” in size and to a scale of not less than ¼ “ = 1’. These should show the floor plan with all objects in the boiler room. An elevated view showing the breaching and smoke pipe is also required, whenever the minimum overhead clearance (72”) cannot be satisfied.
Submit payment via check or money order made payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for each boiler. Click here for fee schedule.
Note: If sending in intent forms for two boilers, the total payment fee is double the fee listed in the fee schedule. If seeking approval of three (3) or more boilers in the same boiler room, the total payment will be triple the fee listed in the fee schedule.
- Submit one copy of the BOILER VARIANCE REQUEST - INDUSTRIAL BOARD PETITION (LIBI-303). Note that a separate request must be submitted for each boiler that requires a variance.
- Submit payment via a separate check or money order made payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for this Industrial Board request.
Mail these items to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Industrial Board
651 Boas Street, Room 1622
Harrisburg, PA 17121
If the Industrial Board grants the requested variance, the Boiler Division will issue a “plan letter” approving the installation, along with a copy of the Industrial Board Variance approval and two sets of plans. The plan approval letter will contain the name and phone number of the Boiler Division inspector who should be called to inspect the boiler installation. (A commissioned insurance inspector may also perform the required inspection.)
The plan letter, Industrial Board variance and one set of plans must be kept permanently in an accessible location within the boiler room.
Once the installation has been inspected and approved, the boiler may be placed in operation. The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation, upon receipt of our inspector’s inspection report and after mailing an invoice for payment of the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee. A copy of this certificate must be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.