Boilers and Unfired Pressure Vessels

Potable water heaters which exceed 120 gallons capacity, or 200,000 btu heat input require inspection but do not require the application forms or fees mentioned below. If the potable water heater is constructed to ASME code and will satisfy the code clearance requirements (minimum of 18” in front, at rear and on both sides, and 30” in front of manhole cover if applicable, the unit may be installed without receiving permission from the Boiler Division. To notify your local inspector and arrange an inspection of your potable water heater email the boiler division at wross@pa.gov or call the Boiler Division (717-214-4319). If the boiler will satisfy the code clearance requirements (minimum of 30” in front, at rear and on both sides, and 72” overhead), do the following:



Submit a fully completed copy of the INTENT TO INSTALL BOILER (LIBI-302) form for each unit to be installed.

Be sure to note the following:

If the unit is a boiler that will be moved, you must also submit a copy of the PERMIT TO MOVE BOILER OR UNFIRED PRESSURE VESSEL (LIBI-301) form with the intent to install form.

If the unit is new and was manufactured to the ASME code, you must include a copy of the Manufacturer’s Data Report with your submission.

Submit payment via check or money order made payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for fee schedule.



Note: If sending in intent forms for two boilers, the total payment fee is double the fee listed in the fee schedule. If seeking approval of three boilers in the same boiler room, the total payment will be triple the fee listed in the schedule.

Mail these items to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Boiler Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121



When approved, the Boiler Division will send the applicant a copy of the INTENT TO INSTALL BOILER form with permission to install the unit noted on the copy. The form will also indicate the state inspector name and phone number to call for the final inspection. (A commissioned insurance inspector may also perform the required inspection.)



Once the installation has been inspected and approved, the boiler may be placed in operation. The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation, upon receipt of the inspector’s inspection report and after mailing an invoice for payment of the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee. A copy of this certificate must be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.



If the boiler will not satisfy the code clearance requirements (minimum of 30” in front, at rear and on both sides, and 72” overhead), do the following:



Submit three sets of plans for the installation drawn on paper that is not less than 18” x 24” in size and to a scale of not less than ¼ “ = 1’. These should show the floor plan with all objects in the boiler room. An elevated view showing the breaching and smoke pipe is also required, whenever the minimum overhead clearance (72”) cannot be satisfied.





Submit payment via check or money order made payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, for each boiler. Click here for fee schedule.



Note: If sending in intent forms for two boilers, the total payment fee is double the fee listed in the fee schedule. If seeking approval of three (3) or more boilers in the same boiler room, the total payment will be triple the fee listed in the fee schedule. Submit one copy of the BOILER VARIANCE REQUEST - INDUSTRIAL BOARD PETITION (LIBI-303). Note that a separate request must be submitted for each boiler that requires a variance.





Submit payment via a separate check or money order made payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for this Industrial Board request.



Mail these items to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Industrial Board

651 Boas Street, Room 1622

Harrisburg, PA 17121

If the Industrial Board grants the requested variance, the Boiler Division will issue a “plan letter” approving the installation, along with a copy of the Industrial Board Variance approval and two sets of plans. The plan approval letter will contain the name and phone number of the Boiler Division inspector who should be called to inspect the boiler installation. (A commissioned insurance inspector may also perform the required inspection.)

The plan letter, Industrial Board variance and one set of plans must be kept permanently in an accessible location within the boiler room.

Once the installation has been inspected and approved, the boiler may be placed in operation. The Boiler Division will issue a Certificate of Operation, upon receipt of our inspector’s inspection report and after mailing an invoice for payment of the annual certificate fee and the inspection fee. A copy of this certificate must be placed in a visible location within the boiler room.