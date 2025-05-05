Skip to main content

    Occupational and Industrial Safety

    Register as a Bedding & Upholstery Manufacturer, Importer, Supplier, or Vendor

    If you're looking for resources for your bedding and upholstery business, you can apply for a registration number and permits. All you'll need is to submit your application to get started.

    Apply for registration number

    About Bedding & Upholstery Services

    The Bedding & Upholstery Law in Pennsylvania is centered around protecting consumers. It mandates that manufacturers of bedding and upholstered furniture must use new filling materials. In order to sell these items in the state, manufacturers have to register with the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety. Additionally, the products must be labeled with a white tag that specifies the filling materials used and includes the manufacturer's registration number.

    Bedding & Upholstery Regulations 

    Visit L&I's page that details bedding & upholstry regulations

    Online application payments

    Bedding & Upholstery Fee Schedules can be found on L&I's BOIS page.

    Review Fee Schedules

    Bedding & Upholstery Processes

    Manufacturers, importers, suppliers, and vendors may apply for registration by filing an Application For Bedding & Upholstery Registration, LIBU-32 at the mailing address below.

    Companies that use natural/animal materials must sterilize them before use and should register with the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety. Manufacturers/suppliers and importers who sterilize may apply for a sterilization permit by filing an Application for Sterilization Permit, LIBU-100 at the mailing address below. They also need to list the sterilization permit number on the white tag.

    The law also applies to renovators, auctioneers, secondhand dealers, and rental dealers who work with used or renovated bedding and furniture. They must register with the Department, use a yellow tag on secondhand or renovated articles to inform consumers that they are not new but have been properly disinfected, and can apply for a registration and disinfection permit. Secondhand dealers, auctioneers, renovators/upholsters, and rental businesses may apply for registration and disinfection permit by filing an Application for Registration and Disinfection Permit, LIBU-103 at the mailing address below. 

    Applying for and renewing registrations and permits
    New applications and renewals can be submitted online through our  Electronic Data Application Processing (eDAP) site.

    Bedding & Upholstery and Stuffed Toys FAQs

    Find answers to all of your questions about bedding, upholstery and stuffed toys rules and regulations. 

    Bedding, Upholstery and Stuffed Toys FAQs

    Contact Us

    Email us

    butoys@pa.gov

    Call us

    717-787-6848

    Submit by mail

    PA Department of Labor and Industry BOIS-Bedding and Upholstery/Toys 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA USA 17121 

    Download the form