File a Request to be Added to the Certified Third Party Uniform Construction Code Agency List

Third Party Listings

This list includes Uniform Construction Code (UCC) certified agencies for building and structure approvals. However, only agencies providing detailed listing information are underlined and hyperlinked to specify their services and the counties they work in. Agencies can provide this information by completing the Uniform Construction Code Third Party Agency Website Listing Information form.

Agencies with an "R" can perform the full range of residential approvals, while those with a "C" can handle all non-residential plan approvals and inspections. Note that these listings are based on voluntary information and may not represent an agency's current staff and credentials.