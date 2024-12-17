Skip to main content

    File a Request to be Added to the Certified Third Party Uniform Construction Code Agency List

    File request

    Certified Uniform Construction Code Third Party Agency List Overview

    All third party agencies are required to provide Uniform Construction Code (UCC) services in Pennsylvania. These agencies can offer their services under contract to municipalities that choose to enforce the UCC, as well as to owners of residential construction projects in municipalities that have opted not to enforce the UCC.

    Certified Third Party Agencies (Buildings) Listings Requirements

    Third Party Listings

    This list includes Uniform Construction Code (UCC) certified agencies for building and structure approvals. However, only agencies providing detailed listing information are underlined and hyperlinked to specify their services and the counties they work in. Agencies can provide this information by completing the Uniform Construction Code Third Party Agency Website Listing Information form.

    Agencies with an "R" can perform the full range of residential approvals, while those with a "C" can handle all non-residential plan approvals and inspections. Note that these listings are based on voluntary information and may not represent an agency's current staff and credentials.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    For frequently asked questions, visit our UCC certification FAQ page.

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions contact the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety.

    By mail

    PA Department of Labor and Industry BOIS – UCC Certification Unit 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750 