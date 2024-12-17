Skip to main content

    Apply for Certification as an Accredited Asbestos Training Course Provider

    In order to teach asbestos abatement training courses within Pennsylvania, an individual/company must apply to become an accredited Asbestos Training Course Provider with L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division.

    Apply Here

    Asbestos Training Accreditation Overview

    The Pennsylvania Asbestos Occupation Accreditation and Certification Act was passed to require training, licensing, and certification for asbestos professionals. The training includes topics that are required per discipline according to the EPA’s Asbestos Model Accreditation Plan delivered by an accredited training provider.

    Asbestos Training Accreditation and Related Requirements

    Training providers have several responsibilities that must be met, to offer courses related to asbestos abatement. These include:

    • Obtaining Department of Labor & Industry accreditation.

    • Notifying the Department five days (Monday-Sunday) before the start date of when a training course will be offered.

    • Ensuring that all training participants have signed in on the Department’s form, and submission of this form to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).

    • Completing an evaluation of each training participant and submitting this to the Department (within five days of completion of the training).

    Detailed information about complying with each of these requirements is as follows:

    OBTAINING ACCREDITATION:

    Before offering any asbestos abatement training courses, providers must obtain Department of Labor & Industry accreditation.

    To obtain accreditation, the following must be submitted:

    1. Page 1 of the Department’s Asbestos Training Course Accreditation Application (LIBI-603), with all requested information filled in.

    2. Payment of the required fees via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for the fee schedule.

    3. Copies of supporting documentation for each course previously accredited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or another state.

    4. A copy of each Instructor’s resume.

    5. Complete information on the content of each course for which you are seeking Pennsylvania accreditation. The following must be included:
      1. The curriculum, including:

        1. Length of training (in days).
        2. Topics covered.
        3. Amount and type of hands-on training.
        4. Length, format and passing score for examination(s).

      2. Copies of all course materials including student manuals, instructor handbooks, handouts and examinations.

      3. Description of how the examination was developed.

      4. Description of the activities and procedures that will be used for conducting the assessment of hands-on skills.

      5. Sample of the certificate issued to trainees upon the successful completion of the course.

    All of these items should be mailed to:

    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
    651 Boas Street, Room 1606
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    The Department of Labor & Industry will review accreditation applications within 30 days of their receipt. If the package is acceptable, a Certificate of Accreditation will be issued, after which the applicant may begin offering asbestos abatement training courses.

