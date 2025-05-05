Apply for a Schools-to-Work Program (STWP) Grant

About STWP
The Shapiro Administration has invested $3.5 million in funding for STWP to develop and expand career pathways for underserved populations via partnerships between schools, employers, organizations, or associations for pre-apprenticeship and job training pathways for students.
Am I eligible to apply for a STWP grant?
- New Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Program sponsors
- Existing Registered Pre-Apprenticeship Program sponsors
- Potential Registered Apprenticeship & Pre-Apprenticeship Sponsors planning to register a new program
Eligibility criteria
- PA SAP Vendor Identification Number
- A Unique Entity ID
- Compliance with the Workforce Grant Agreement
Eligibility requirements and goals
- Bringing together business, education, workforce, and provider partners to achieve the STWP initiative goals
- Must be or partnered with at least one school in a school district, charter school, regional charter school, cyber charter school, intermediate unit, or career and technical school.
- Improving basic literacy and math skills
- Demonstrate the ability to coordinate, manage, and implement the design of the project
- Develop and implement the project budget
- Implement a strategy to collect, analyze, and report performance outcomes
- Coordinate and evaluate the activities of the project
Schools, employers, and community organizations currently receiving STWP grant funding are not eligible to apply for additional funding at this time.
How to Apply
Before you apply for grant funding:
Step #1: Register for a Vendor Identification Number (also known as a SAP number) or a Unique Employer Identifier (UEI) before applying for a grant to avoid project delays or risk awards being rescinded.
Step #2: Review the grant requirements in the Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) document. This document includes detailed information on grant goals and targets, as well as application requirements and deadlines.
Step #4: Review the grant's financial distribution process. Grant recipients will not receive funding up front but will invoice DLI each month to receive your budgeted and support expenses.
Step #5: L&I will host a bidder's conference, which gives grant applicants the opportunity to ask questions and receive clarity about the application.
To learn more about applying for grant funding, watch this video.
Supporting grant application documents, found on DLI's Apprenticeship & Training Office grants page, include:
- Notice of Grant Availability
- Application Form
- Project Summary page
- Project Narrative template
- Letters of Support template
- Budget Form and Justification
- Worker Protection Certification
- Board Notification template
- Grant Action Plan
STWP grant applicants can reference an example Application Form provided by DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.
Apply Now
You can apply for an STWP grant online on DLI's Grant Opportunities page.