Report Abuse of an Adult with a Disability

A mandatory reporter is an employee or administrator of a facility who has reasonable cause to suspect that a recipient is a victim of abuse or neglect.

If facility employees suspect abuse, they will make an oral report to the local adult protective services agency.

Mandatory Reporting Training

A free online mandatory abuse reporting training course is offered to providers, employees, and administrators of facilities by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) and supported by the Department of Human Services (DHS). Although the training is intended for mandated reporters, anyone interested in protecting adults and older adults from abuse can take the training. This training provides an overview of the mandatory abuse reporting provisions of the Adult and Older Adult Protective Services Acts.

The training is available to providers, employees, and administrators of long-term care facilities, personal care homes, home health care agencies, adult day centers, domiciliary care residences, and collaborative partners. The training takes approximately 30 minutes and includes knowledge checks throughout to ensure that participants understand the information. A printable certificate recognizing the successful completion of the training module is available. This training module will also help to ensure that facilities are compliant with licensure requirements.

To Get Started:

Individuals with a Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) Learning Management System (LMS) training account: Visit the PDA LMS Login Page and, once logged in, click the link or navigate the path below. Course Catalog > Protective Services > PS Mandatory Abuse Reporting Training Course NOTE: To complete the training, you must have the "Protective Services" training category selected for your Course Catalog. If you do not see the "Protective Services" training category within your Course Catalog offerings, click the link located at the top of your Course Catalog page marked "CLICK HERE" and enable the "Protective Services" category for your Course Catalog.

Visit the PDA LMS Login Page and, once logged in, click the link or navigate the path below. Individuals who do not have an existing PDA LMS training account: Register for a PDA LMS 'guest' account. A guest account offers direct access to the "Mandatory Abuse Reporting Training" course. Once registered for a guest account, you can complete the training and earn a certificate of completion.

Certificate

A green check mark in the "Status" column of all modules indicates successful completion of the course. Once you successfully complete the course, you can access a certificate of completion at the top of the course page or under the "Certificates" button located within the menu on the left side of your training account page.