Medical Assistance Transportation Program

Overview

You can use MATP to get to any health care service that is paid for by Medicaid. For example, you can get a ride to appointments with a:

Doctor

Dentist

Psychologist

Psychiatrist

Drug and alcohol treatment provider

or any other MA provider.

You also can use MATP to go to a pharmacy to pick up a prescription, to a hospital or other facility for testing, or to a medical equipment supplier .

Depending on your situation and what providers you see, certain limits may apply to how far you can go to appointments.