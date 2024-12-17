Medical Assistance Transportation Program

Overview
You can use MATP to get to any health care service that is paid for by Medicaid. For example, you can get a ride to appointments with a:
- Doctor
- Dentist
- Psychologist
- Psychiatrist
- Drug and alcohol treatment provider
- or any other MA provider.
You also can use MATP to go to a pharmacy to pick up a prescription, to a hospital or other facility for testing, or to a medical equipment supplier .
Depending on your situation and what providers you see, certain limits may apply to how far you can go to appointments.
How to Apply for MATP
If you need transportation to medical appointments, contact your county MATP office.
You will be asked for your ACCESS card number and other necessary information about your need for transportation. Be sure to tell the MATP office if you need special accommodations such as:
- A wheelchair or walker
- Individual rides only
- Escort
You can obtain transportation while you are completing the application process. However, the county MATP office must receive a signed application form from you within 30 days of your eligibility verification.
Once you are registered, you will be sent more information about the program. Your registration is effective for as long as you continue to receive Medicaid, though you may be asked to update your information periodically.
Frequently Asked Questions
MATP provides rides in the least costly and most appropriate way to meet your needs. You will usually ride with other passengers. Depending on where you need to go, MATP can arrange a ride for you using vans, taxis, or accessible vehicles for persons with disabilities.
If you can ride a bus, and do not live far from the bus route, you may be reimbursed for the cost of riding the bus or receive bus tickets or passes.
If you own a car or have access to one, MATP may be able to reimburse you at a specified rate for any parking and toll costs involved in your trip.
When you get a ride through MATP, you are picked up at the curb. If you have any disabilities or limitations that keep you from getting to the curb, MATP is required to provide door-to-door service, when the need is medically verified.
An MATP eligible child, under the age of 18, can be accompanied by a parent or guardian at no cost to you.
For others, someone may accompany you on a trip when independent travel is not possible due to age, disability, language barriers, or when an escort is verified necessary for you to get medical examinations and treatment.