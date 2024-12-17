Manage My Child Support Payment Account

For Keystone ID, click on the "Forgot Keystone ID" link on the login page to receive a reminder of your Keystone ID.

You must provide your registered email address, first name, and last name. You will receive your Keystone ID by email, after we verify your information.

Do you have a Keystone ID from another Pennsylvania state government website? You can retrieve your existing Keystone ID by following the Forgot Keystone ID link.

For password, click on the Forgot Password link on the login page to receive a reminder of your password.

You must provide your Keystone ID. If correct, you will answer 2 of your hint questions. If you answer your hint questions correctly, you will be able to reset your password.

Your account will be locked after five unsuccessful attempts to retrieve your password.