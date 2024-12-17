Manage My Child Support Payment Account

Create A Child Support Account
The Pennsylvania Child Support Website now requires users to create and use a Keystone ID to log in. Many Pennsylvania websites, including Compass and PA CareerLink, use the Keystone ID. Your Keystone ID works for any website using the Keystone system. You must complete a one-time setup process to start using your Keystone ID for the Child Support Website. You must use your Keystone ID to log into the Child Support Website after you complete the setup process.
All users must update their login credentials before they can log in to their account.
Login Support
If you're having problems logging in, please review the instructions below and then contact our Login Support Team.
You must complete the registration process to get a Keystone ID and Password. Registration on www.childsupport.state.pa.us is an easy process.
You will be asked to enter a Keystone ID, Password, SSN, child support case ID, and an active email address.
Please provide a valid email address to receive password notifications and other important alerts related to your account. You will then select three hint questions and answers that we’ll use to help you reset your password.
For Keystone ID, click on the "Forgot Keystone ID" link on the login page to receive a reminder of your Keystone ID.
You must provide your registered email address, first name, and last name. You will receive your Keystone ID by email, after we verify your information.
Do you have a Keystone ID from another Pennsylvania state government website? You can retrieve your existing Keystone ID by following the Forgot Keystone ID link.
For password, click on the Forgot Password link on the login page to receive a reminder of your password.
You must provide your Keystone ID. If correct, you will answer 2 of your hint questions. If you answer your hint questions correctly, you will be able to reset your password.
Your account will be locked after five unsuccessful attempts to retrieve your password.
We may have disabled your account for one of the following reasons:
- You unsuccessfully attempted more than five times to login
- You reported suspicion of unauthorized activity on your account by some other user.
- We noticed unusual account activity so we disabled the account and notified you.
If your account is disabled, please contact us with your Case ID and at least two of the three following pieces of information:
- Keystone ID
- Email Address associated with your account
- Answer to your Hint Question
We will then verify these details before re-enabling your account.
Please go to www.childsupport.state.pa.us and click on either the “Receiving Child Support” or “Paying Child Support” tab.
Please click on the 'Register Now' button to complete the registration form. You need the following information to register:
- Your SSN (without any dashes)
- Your 9-digit PACSES Case ID Number
- Your email address: name@domain.suffix
- Keystone ID (Username): You can choose any Keystone ID you want, provided it is at least 6 characters long, does not contain blankspaces, begins with a letter, and contains only the following special characters _ - @
- Password
- 3 Hint Questions and Hint Answers
Once registered, you can use your Keystone ID and password to log in. You must be logged in to manage your account settings, communication preferences; and, to update your contact information such as your physical, mailing and email addresses.
You cannot change your Keystone ID or SSN after you've finished registering. If you have any problem logging in, please review this page or contact the Login Support Team.
Go to www.childsupport.state.pa.usand click on 'Attorney' tab.
Click on the 'Register Now' button to complete the Enterprise Business Partner Registration process. After you complete this process, you will receive an email informing you when your registration is approved, and providing you with your username.
Once your registration is approved, go to the Attorney thread, and select the “Login Now” button. Enter the username provided to you via email and the password you created during registration to log in.
The first time logging in to the Child Support Webiste, you will be asked to verify the following information:
- PACSES Attorney ID
- Primary Zip Code (this will be read-only and display the zip code provided during registration)
- Email address (this will be read-only and display the email provided during registration)
- Contact Phone Number (this will be read-only and display the email provided during registration)
- Referral Source
After providing the above information, you will then have access to all your web pages including update pages where you can change your address, email address and password at any time.
PACSES Attorney IDs are assigned and generated by the Pennsylvania Child Support Enforcement System. Once you have completed registration, your PACSES Attorney ID cannot be changed in the system. If you have any problem logging in, please review this page, our Online Registration Guide or contact the Login Support Team.
Please go to www.childsupport.state.pa.us and click on either the 'Receiving Child Support' button or 'Begin/Resume the Request for Support Services' link under I Would Like To...
On the E-Services overview screen, please click on the 'Register' button under New User to complete the registration form. You need the following information to register:
- Your SSN (without any dashes)
- Your 9-digit PACSES Case ID Number
- Your email address: name@domain.suffix
- Keystone ID (Username): You can choose any Keystone ID you want, provided it is at least 6 characters long, does not contain blankspaces, begins with a letter, and contains only the following special characters _ - @
- Password
- 3 Hint Questions and Answers
After successfully registering, you will be able to use your Keystone ID and password to log in and fill out the online request for support services.
Once you register your SSN and Keystone ID, this information cannot be changed. If you have any problem logging in, review this page or contact the Login Support Team.
If you already have a Child Support website Keystone ID and password, you will not need to create a new Keystone ID and password to access the website and/or complete a request for support services.