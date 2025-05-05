Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Make a Child Support Payment

    Options for making child support payments in Pennsylvania

    Overview

    If you are paying support, you have a few options. You can access information such as your payment information, upcoming scheduled events, relevant forms, frequently asked questions, and program information.

    I Would Like To:

    Payment Options

    Choose a Method to Make a Support Payment

    You have convenient and flexible paymentoptions when it comes to meeting your child support obligations. Our platform offers a range of secure payment methods, from electronic transfers to payroll deductions, making it easy to fulfill your responsibilities. 